Frozen Waffles Recalled Over Listeria At Aldi, Walmart, And Other Grocery Stores

So far, 2024 has seen lots of big food recalls impacting products like shredded cheese and salad kits, among many others. According to a statement from manufacturer TreeHouse Foods, a wide variety of frozen waffle brands and varieties are being voluntarily recalled due to concerns about listeria contamination. While there have been no verified reports of illnesses, consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant and seek medical attention should they experience symptoms after eating a recalled product.

The potentially contaminated products were available in stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Aldi, Food Lion, Target, Walmart, and many others. The products were also sold under numerous brand names, including Kodiak Cakes previously recalled at Costco for a different reason, as well as store brands. Consumers can review the complete list of brand names, retail UPC and lot codes, and best-by dates by visiting the TreeHouse Foods website. You can also view individual brand packaging for a visual to help determine whether you have an affected product at home.