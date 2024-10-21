Frozen Waffles Recalled Over Listeria At Aldi, Walmart, And Other Grocery Stores
So far, 2024 has seen lots of big food recalls impacting products like shredded cheese and salad kits, among many others. According to a statement from manufacturer TreeHouse Foods, a wide variety of frozen waffle brands and varieties are being voluntarily recalled due to concerns about listeria contamination. While there have been no verified reports of illnesses, consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant and seek medical attention should they experience symptoms after eating a recalled product.
The potentially contaminated products were available in stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Aldi, Food Lion, Target, Walmart, and many others. The products were also sold under numerous brand names, including Kodiak Cakes previously recalled at Costco for a different reason, as well as store brands. Consumers can review the complete list of brand names, retail UPC and lot codes, and best-by dates by visiting the TreeHouse Foods website. You can also view individual brand packaging for a visual to help determine whether you have an affected product at home.
Steps to take if you're concerned about this latest food recall
According to TreeHouse Foods, both the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are aware of the voluntary recall. In the event you have a recalled product at home, you're urged to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Consumers can also contact TreeHouse Foods directly by calling 800-596-2903. A representative for the company will be available for questions Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
While frozen waffles aren't among the foods most likely to be recalled, TreeHouse Foods states that it was made aware of the potential listeria contamination after routine testing in its manufacturing facility. According to the Mayo Clinic, listeria infections can cause severe health issues in pregnant people, infants, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Mild symptoms can include nausea, fever, and diarrhea, but in more serious cases the infection can spread to the nervous system and lead to bacterial meningitis. Serious symptoms include headaches, confusion, loss of balance, a stiff neck, sensitivity to light, and convulsions.