Red Baron Vs Tombstone: Which Frozen Supreme Pizza Is The Best?

Given how many options there are for frozen pizzas nowadays, you could spend months eating your way through the freezer section before needing to order out again. But there can be such a thing as too many options, so to help you narrow it down, I've pitted TombStone's Original Thin Crust Supreme pizza against Red Baron's Classic Crust Supreme pizza to see which comes out on top. TombStone and Red Baron are known for their thin-crust pizza options, which are widely available in a variety of flavors.

TombStone pizzas were originally made in a bar — The Tombstone Tap, located across from a graveyard in Medford, Wisconsin — as far back as 1962. But the thin-crust-style pizzas we're all familiar with hit freezers everywhere in 1994, and have been popular with crunchy crust lovers everywhere since. Red Baron pizza made its debut in 1976, produced by Schwan's Food Company, and has remained the company's best selling pizza brand.

I took a look at every aspect of these two thin-crust pizzas, from the size and servings, toppings, ingredients, appearance, cost, cooking instructions, crust, and overall taste, to choose a winner. Here's my honest opinion about which of these popular frozen pizzas is best.