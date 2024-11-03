Easy 1-Pan Garlic Shrimp And Ramen Noodles Recipe

There is nothing like a one-pan meal when you're looking for a satisfying weeknight dinner. This garlic shrimp and ramen noodles recipe all comes together in a single skillet so you have fewer dishes to wash, but it still packs a deep, complex flavor. In 30 minutes you can whip up a delicious, balanced meal with plump shrimp, perfectly cooked noodles, and tender broccoli, all coated in a sweet, salty, spicy, and tangy sauce. When the week gets busy and those takeout menus start calling your name, put down the phone and cook this instead.

Though this recipe is cooked in one pan it involves a few stages. We begin by sauteing the shrimp with garlic, ginger, and scallions. This allows us to cook the shrimp exactly right and infuse them with a wide array of aromatics before removing them from the pan to rest. Next, the ramen noodles, broth, and broccoli go into the pan, to simmer until perfectly tender. Finally, the sauce is finished with soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, rice vinegar, crushed red pepper, and a bit of cornstarch slurry. The result is a perfect pan of food: noodles coated in a complex, fragrant, and unctuous sauce, and studded with tender, pink shrimp and fresh broccoli.