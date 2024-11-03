Is McDonald's Open On Thanksgiving 2024?

For many of us, Thanksgiving brings visions of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and other popular Thanksgiving side dishes dancing in our heads. But not everyone rings in Turkey Day with turkey. For alternative options to satisfy your holiday hunger, you might be wondering if McDonald's will be open on Thanksgiving in 2024.

Based on previous years, we can confidently surmise that most locations will be open this Thanksgiving. Also, in July, Today reported that a company spokesperson had confirmed the majority of Mickey D's keep their doors open on holidays. Still, holiday hours for McDonald's can vary by location.

In a Reddit forum for McDonald's employees from a year ago, some alleged employees said their locations were open 24 hours, while others confirmed they were closed all day. Other locations seemed to have varying hours, from only opening during breakfast to closing early in the afternoon. So, if you have the Golden Arches in mind for Thanksgiving, your best bet is to check directly with your local store using the store locator.