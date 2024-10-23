Even Grilled Chicken Can Be Fall-Themed With The Right Ingredients
Transforming grilled chicken into an autumnal delight is all about embracing the rich, wholesome flavors of the season. According to chef Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, you can easily elevate classic grilled chicken recipes into dishes that embody all things cozy, from invigorating weather and auburn leaves to hot drinks and aromatic meals.
Correa suggests, "For a fall-themed grilled chicken, try marinating it in a spiced pumpkin or apple cider glaze." Just add your favorite warm spices, like cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and allspice to apple cider or pureed pumpkin. The apple cider adds a sweet, tangy brightness, while the pumpkin brings a smooth, earthy undertone. Let the chicken marinate for a few hours or overnight for a deeper infusion.
As the marinated chicken grills, the natural sugars in the apple cider or pumpkin caramelize over the heat, creating a slightly crisp exterior while keeping the inside juicy. The subtle smokiness will adhere to the spiced coating, making the chicken taste as if it's been kissed by a bonfire.
Pair grilled chicken with fragrant spices and hearty sides
There are plenty of festive ways to give chicken a touch of fall, such as making a salad with diced apples, pecans, and cranberries. You could also bake a homemade chicken pot pie with turnip or rutabaga or spend the day simmering a pot of chicken pumpkin chili in the slow-cooker.
For Halloween or Thanksgiving celebrations, chef Silvio Correa recommends serving grilled chicken "with a roasted butternut squash puree or cranberry sauce to give it a seasonal twist." To make a velvety puree, simply roast chunks of butternut squash with olive oil, salt, maple syrup, chili flakes, and a sprinkle of cinnamon, then blend into a smooth consistency. A vibrant cranberry sauce adds a refreshing burst of acidity.
For even more flavor, color, and texture, pair your poultry centerpiece with dried cranberries, walnuts, corn, green beans, or wild rice. You could also try roasted root vegetables such as carrots, radishes, parsnips, and sweet potatoes seasoned with rosemary, parsley, thyme, and sage. The veggies, fruits, grains, and nuts harmonize with the spiced chicken for a well-balanced plate that honors the season's bounty.