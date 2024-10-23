Even Grilled Chicken Can Be Fall-Themed With The Right Ingredients

Transforming grilled chicken into an autumnal delight is all about embracing the rich, wholesome flavors of the season. According to chef Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, you can easily elevate classic grilled chicken recipes into dishes that embody all things cozy, from invigorating weather and auburn leaves to hot drinks and aromatic meals.

Correa suggests, "For a fall-themed grilled chicken, try marinating it in a spiced pumpkin or apple cider glaze." Just add your favorite warm spices, like cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and allspice to apple cider or pureed pumpkin. The apple cider adds a sweet, tangy brightness, while the pumpkin brings a smooth, earthy undertone. Let the chicken marinate for a few hours or overnight for a deeper infusion.

As the marinated chicken grills, the natural sugars in the apple cider or pumpkin caramelize over the heat, creating a slightly crisp exterior while keeping the inside juicy. The subtle smokiness will adhere to the spiced coating, making the chicken taste as if it's been kissed by a bonfire.