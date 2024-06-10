8 Best Grilled Chicken Recipes

While grilled chicken is often touted as a healthy option for those looking to focus on nutrition, this characterization does the food a disservice. Sure, plain grilled chicken might get monotonous if you prepare it the same way day after day, but one of the ingredient's best qualities is its versatility. Here, we present a variety of different preparation options ranging from basic grilled chicken to a Cuban-inspired rendition to several different grilled chicken sandwiches.

Even if you're unable to grill outdoors, all of these recipes can easily be adapted for cooking in your kitchen. If you have a grill pan or griddle — the kind with the ridges — you'll even be able to get those oh-so-photogenic hatch marks on your meat. If aesthetics aren't your top concern, then a heavy frying pan, like one made from cast iron, will do the job just as well. You can also "grill" your chicken in an oven set to broil — just position the pan about 5 inches below the heating element and use a meat thermometer to ensure the inside of your chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.