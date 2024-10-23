Steamé Vs Toasté: How Do These Iconic Montreal Hot Dogs Compare?
For those of us who connect to the world via our taste buds, travel is — above all else — an opportunity to try different styles of hot dogs. Nearly every locale seems to have a version. (We ranked regional hot dog styles from worst to first if you aren't well versed in the world of wieners.) Depending on what you prioritize, a city's take on the hot dog may make or break your experience.
While "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons believes Montreal has the best bagels, it's the city's dueling franks that stand out for hot dog lovers. That's because its inhabitants enjoy their dogs two different ways: toasted and steamed. The toasté, prepared on a flat top grill, features a golden brown link and toasted bun. On the other hand, the steamé comes with a steamed dog and bun. If you opt to order either "dressed," your dog will come with mustard, onions, relish, and a crisp cabbage slaw.
The steamé
Where the toasté is all crunch, the steamé is soft and pillowy, with just the right amount of snap. In this case, both the bun and the hot dog are steamed, and this has a decidedly different impact on each ingredient. The steam makes the bun soft and airy, giving it that stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth quality steamed dog enthusiasts love, while the link becomes exceptionally juicy with an especially snappy skin. Dressed with several crispy elements, the pillowy bun and soft dog of the steamé offer an interesting juxtaposition.
Although some may argue that steaming is one of the worst ways you can cook a hot dog, the steamé is nevertheless a beloved part of the Montreal food scene. Not only does it offer a stark contrast to its crispy counterpart, it's also a matter of tradition. At the turn of the 20th century, steamés were considered to be a staple food for Quebec's working class. This was an economical choice for vendors, as steaming effectively cooks — and keeps warm — a large quantity of dogs all at once. (You might also see something called a Michigan dog on a Montreal menu, which would have your dog covered in a tomato-based meat sauce, much like Detroit's beloved Coney dog.)
The toasté
If you like a bun that's toasted golden brown and a sausage with perfectly crispy skin, Montreal's toasté is your dream dog. For some, the toasté's bun is the pièce de résistance of the ensemble. Celebrated for its buttery crunch, some might compare it to a delicacy found a bit further down the East coast — the beloved, buttery bun of New England's famous lobster roll. (Oh yeah, if you didn't already know, New England-style hot dog buns are a total game changer.) However, others love the smokey grilled flavor the flat top gives the meat.
One of the most famous toastés in the game is served at Montreal's Bell Centre, home to the celebrated hockey team the Montreal Canadiens. There, where toastés are woven into the fabric of the arena's history, the buns are actually toasted in a toaster, with the grilled hot dog already tucked inside. Though the steamé is considered a time-honored tradition, a survey conducted by famous Canadian hot dog joint Restaurant Lafleur (via Newswire) found that 43% of the folks in Quebec prefer a toasted dog to a steamed one, which held favor with only 24% of voters.