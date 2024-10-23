Steamé Vs Toasté: How Do These Iconic Montreal Hot Dogs Compare?

For those of us who connect to the world via our taste buds, travel is — above all else — an opportunity to try different styles of hot dogs. Nearly every locale seems to have a version. (We ranked regional hot dog styles from worst to first if you aren't well versed in the world of wieners.) Depending on what you prioritize, a city's take on the hot dog may make or break your experience.

While "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons believes Montreal has the best bagels, it's the city's dueling franks that stand out for hot dog lovers. That's because its inhabitants enjoy their dogs two different ways: toasted and steamed. The toasté, prepared on a flat top grill, features a golden brown link and toasted bun. On the other hand, the steamé comes with a steamed dog and bun. If you opt to order either "dressed," your dog will come with mustard, onions, relish, and a crisp cabbage slaw.