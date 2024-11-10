The Ultimate Cheeseburger Dip Recipe
If you're a fan of burgers and love a good party dip, you're in for a treat. Created by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this ultimate cheeseburger dip takes all of the best flavors of a classic cheeseburger and transforms them into a warm, gooey, and irresistible appetizer. Sure to be a crowd-pleaser, this dip has all of the essentials — savory ground beef, aromatic, sauteed onions, tangy ketchup and mustard, and, of course, plenty of creamy, melted cheese.
Once it's baked in the oven and that cheesy top layer is bubbling gloriously, you'll finish off the dip with a layer of fresh shredded lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and diced pickles for that authentic burger taste. There might be no bun, but scooped onto tortilla chips, this indulgent appetizer is sure to deliver a taste of everything you love about a cheeseburger.
This recipe is simple to prepare and makes excellent use of ingredients you'll likely already have in your kitchen. The result is a hearty, comforting dip that's packed with savory flavor and perfect for dunking.
What ingredients will I need to make the ultimate cheeseburger dip?
To start, gather your ingredients. To make this delicious, cheesy dip, you'll need diced onion, minced garlic, and ground beef, plus some olive oil, for frying. Once you cook these in a frying pan, you'll add cream cheese, mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, and shredded cheddar cheese. When it comes to toppings, there's shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and diced pickles. We also recommend picking up a bag of your favorite tortilla chips for dunking into the warm, gooey dip.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Add the oil to a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 3: Saute the onion
Add the onion and saute until softened, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and saute for 1 minute.
Step 5: Add the ground beef
Add the ground beef and cook until browned, breaking the meat apart with a wooden spoon as you go.
Step 6: Add other dip ingredients
Stir in the cream cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, and half of the cheddar cheese until combined and melted.
Step 7: Transfer to a dish
Transfer the mixture to an oven-safe dish.
Step 8: Top with more cheese
Sprinkle over the remaining cheddar cheese.
Step 9: Bake
Bake for 15 minutes, until melted and bubbling.
Step 10: Add toppings, and serve
Top with the shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles before serving, with tortilla chips for dipping, if desired.
What can I dunk into cheeseburger dip?
When it comes to dunking things into this cheeseburger dip, tortilla chips are a brilliant place to start. These salty snacks are just the right size and shape for scooping up a healthy dollop of that cheesy, meaty goodness, as they're sturdy enough to hold up to the thick, creamy texture of the dip. However, if you'd like to experiment with some other dippers, there are plenty of options to try.
For something hearty and satisfying, try slicing up a crusty baguette or sourdough loaf. You could even toast the bread lightly for an extra-crispy texture that soaks up the dip without getting soggy. Or, for the ultimate comfort food pairing, try dipping thick-cut fries or potato wedges. It's like having a cheeseburger and fries all in one bite! Soft or crunchy pretzels are another great option, adding a sweet and salty taste that'll pair perfectly with the savory elements of the dip.
If you'd prefer to keep things on the lighter side, opt for a selection of crunchy veggies. Carrot sticks, celery, bell peppers, and cucumber slices make for refreshing dippers that balances out that cheesy richness. With their satisfying crunch, crackers or pita chips would also be excellent choices.
How can I change up this cheeseburger dip?
If you want to put your own spin on this cheeseburger dip, there are a range of delicious ways to customize it. One of the easiest ingredients to switch up is the cheese. Instead of just cheddar, why not try a mix of cheeses? Monterey jack, mozzarella, or a smoky gouda can add new layers of flavor. For a hint of heat, toss in some shredded pepper jack or perhaps even a touch of blue cheese for a tangy twist. To turn up the heat even more, try spiking the dip with some diced jalapeños, a glug of hot sauce, or a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes. A dash of cayenne in the dip will also give it an extra kick that's perfect for spice lovers.
The protein element of the dish is easy to experiment with, too. While ground beef is natural choice, you could always lighten things up by swapping this out for ground turkey or chicken. When it comes to the toppings, you don't have to stick to the traditional options. Feel free to add anything that takes your fancy, such as crumbled bacon, sliced green onions, avocado, or fresh herbs.