Easy Butternut Squash Mac And Cheese Recipe

We're always on the lookout for cozy, comforting dishes that deliver on flavor, and this easy butternut squash mac and cheese ticks all of the boxes. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this recipe is a lighter twist on the classic mac and cheese, with a creamy sauce that's made from a blend of sweet, tender butternut squash and rich cheddar cheese. The butternut squash not only adds a beautiful golden color to the sauce, but it also sneaks in a serving of veggies, making this dish a great option for the whole family.

This recipe is simple to prepare and utilizes basic, wholesome ingredients, so it's perfect for busy weeknights. The butternut squash is simmered until softened, with garlic and vegetable broth, then blended into a velvety sauce with cream cheese and cheddar. When you mix this luscious sauce with the tender macaroni pasta, you get a dish that's creamy and comforting. Serve it up with a sprinkle of cracked black pepper for a bit of extra warmth, and watch it disappear!