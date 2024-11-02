Easy Butternut Squash Mac And Cheese Recipe
We're always on the lookout for cozy, comforting dishes that deliver on flavor, and this easy butternut squash mac and cheese ticks all of the boxes. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this recipe is a lighter twist on the classic mac and cheese, with a creamy sauce that's made from a blend of sweet, tender butternut squash and rich cheddar cheese. The butternut squash not only adds a beautiful golden color to the sauce, but it also sneaks in a serving of veggies, making this dish a great option for the whole family.
This recipe is simple to prepare and utilizes basic, wholesome ingredients, so it's perfect for busy weeknights. The butternut squash is simmered until softened, with garlic and vegetable broth, then blended into a velvety sauce with cream cheese and cheddar. When you mix this luscious sauce with the tender macaroni pasta, you get a dish that's creamy and comforting. Serve it up with a sprinkle of cracked black pepper for a bit of extra warmth, and watch it disappear!
Gather the ingredients for this easy butternut squash mac and cheese
Butternut squash forms the base of this mac and cheese sauce, along with unsalted butter, minced garlic, and vegetable broth. You'll also stir in whole milk, cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, and some salt and pepper to taste. And of course, grab some macaroni pasta.
Step 1: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in a large high-sided pan or pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Add the garlic
Once the butter is foaming, add the garlic and saute for 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
Step 3: Add the squash and broth
Add the butternut squash and vegetable broth and simmer until the squash is tender — about 15-20 minutes.
Step 4: Cook the macaroni
Meanwhile, boil and drain the macaroni as per the packet instructions.
Step 5: Blend the squash mixture
Transfer the squash mixture to a large jug blender and blitz until smooth.
Step 6: Heat the sauce with the squash mixture
Pour the blended butternut squash mixture back into the pan and stir in the milk, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese over a medium heat until you have a smooth sauce.
Step 7: Add the macaroni to the sauce
Mix the cooked macaroni into the sauce and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Serve in bowls with some extra cracked black pepper on top if desired.
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium butternut squash, peeled and diced
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 12 ounces macaroni pasta
- 1 cup whole milk
- ½ cup cream cheese
- 2 heaping cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
What should I serve with this butternut squash mac and cheese?
As wonderful as this butternut squash mac and cheese is served alone, you can also pair it with your favorite sides to make your meal extra special. A fantastic option is to serve the mac alongside a fresh green salad — perhaps a mixture of arugula, lettuce, and tomatoes, with some crunchy toppings like cucumber, radish, and apple. This would complement the heartiness of the pasta perfectly. And of course, warm, crusty bread is always a great side to any pasta dish. Garlic bread in particular is a great choice for bringing extra savory flavor to the plate, whilst a soft dinner roll would be perfect for mopping up any surplus cheesy sauce.
Alternatively, to amp up the veggie content, roast up some of your favorites like bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, or Brussels sprouts. A quick toss in olive oil, salt, and pepper is all you need to bring out their natural sweetness. Or, to bring a pop of green goodness to your dinner table, cook up some broccoli, green beans, kale, or Swiss chard to enjoy with this butternut squash mac and cheese. A simple preparation of mixed greens, sauteed with some minced garlic and a little lemon juice for extra flavor would be the perfect bright, vitamin-packed side for this creamy dish.
Can I add an extra protein sources to this mac and cheese?
Adding extra protein to your butternut squash mac and cheese is a great way to make it even more satisfying and transform it into a well-rounded and complete meal. First up, top your bowlful of mac with grilled or roasted chicken breast to introduce some lean protein. Season it with your favorite herbs or spices, like garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, or oregano. For a smoky, savory addition that pairs wonderfully with the sweet butternut squash, try bacon or diced pancetta. Pan-fry it until crispy, then stir it through the mac and cheese or crumble it over the top just before serving.
Adding ground or diced Italian sausage is also a brilliant way to enhance the flavors of this dish. Brown the meat in a separate pan, breaking it up into small chunks, and then mix it into the sauce before adding the pasta. Or, if you're a seafood fan, try adding pan-fried shrimp. Cook the shrimp until pink all over, perhaps in a little butter with some garlic and diced fresh chile pepper for a spicy kick.
Cubed tofu or chickpeas are great options for a vegetarian-friendly protein boost. Saute the tofu until golden and crispy, or roast chickpeas with a splash of olive oil and your favorite seasonings. Both of these options will add a wonderful texture to the dish too.