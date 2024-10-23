Goldfish Is Getting A New 'Grown-Up Name' But There's A Catch
Although Goldfish crackers were originally intended to be a bar snack that people could pop in their mouths in between sips of a gin martini, somewhere along the way, the cracker has been relegated to snack-size baggies stored in minivan center consoles and tucked into kids' lunch boxes. Whether that's a result of the snack's cute shape (originally inspired by the zodiac sign Pisces) or the fact that Goldfish has previously branded itself as the fuel of childhood imagination is neither here nor there. Per a report from CNN, Pepperidge Farm, the company behind the crackers, is aiming to change all that with a soigné name change that it feels will better suit the elegant, charcuterie board-forward reality of today's former Goldfish kids. That's why, on Wednesday, October 23, Goldfish will instead become known as Chilean Sea Bass.
Because the Original Goldfish flavor is and always will be the best (we know because we ranked every popular Goldfish flavor), nothing — from the shape of the cracker to the recipe — will change. Only the name on the package will be different. But here's the catch: You can only get the Chilean Sea Bass-branded crackers online from the Goldfish website for one week.
Don't worry, the snack still smiles back
The limited-edition Chilean Sea Bass-branded Goldfish crackers are meant to drum up adult interest in the time-honored kids' favorite, as Goldfish vice president Danielle Brown told CNN. "We know Goldfish are a lunchbox icon, but the truth is, they're loved by snackers of all ages," Brown explained. "So," she added, "as a playful reminder, we went ahead and gave our iconic cheddar cracker a new, fun, grown-up name." And this change has certainly gotten people talking.
Food blogger @markie_devo posted about the fancy new snack name on Instagram, and while some fans seemed to be in on the joke, others weren't as clear about the message. "Look the same to me," one commenter wrote. Indeed, they are the same, and the Original Goldfish-branded crackers will continue to be available anywhere you would typically buy them.