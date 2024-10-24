Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Best Discontinued Items Throughout The Decades

As part of a new, limited-time "Decades Menu," Taco Bell is bringing back a menu item from each decade from the 1960s to the 2000s, allowing fans of different generations to relive their favorites and take a glimpse back at what the Taco Bell menu looked like the year they were born. "We've introduced some incredible craveable menu items throughout the years and recognize the special place they hold in our fans' lives, even if they're no longer on our menus," Taco Bell tells Mashed. "The Decades Menu is an ode to our rich history, giving all our fans the chance to bite into some of their iconic favorites once again, or for the very first time."

Included are the tostada from the '60s, the Green Sauce Burrito from the '70s, the Meximelt from the '80s, and the Gordita Supreme from the '90s, all of which will be available starting October 31. The Caramel Apple Empanada from the '00s will join the menu a bit later, starting November 21. This selection is just as focused on value as it is on nostalgia, with each item available for under $3.

The items on the Decades Menu are iconic parts of the chain's history and greatly missed by fans. Taco Bell's tostada vanished in 2020 after a menu revamp, despite being on the very first menu in 1962. The Green Sauce Burrito is a bean burrito with crunchy onions and a green chili sauce that many still long for. The Meximelt and the Gordita Supreme are both so classic that it's hard to believe they were discontinued in the first place. With a golden exterior and gooey interior, the Y2K Caramel Apple Empanada is the popular Taco Bell sweet treat that Reddit misses sorely.