Kardea Brown Gave Us A Sneak Peek Into Her Big Plans For 2025
The NYC Wine & Food Fest is a four-day happening that features a selection of delicious foods and many notable figures from the culinary world. At this year's event, Mashed was lucky enough to speak with Kardea Brown, host of "Delicious Miss Brown," a cooking show that's had an epic 10-season run on Food Network. (Brown was inspired to develop a cooking show of her own after a former boyfriend gave her information to Food Network for an audition it was holding.) The accomplished cook is best known for her fusion of Southern and West African cuisine, and Brown was kind enough to take time out of her busy schedule to share some major personal and professional developments in her life in our exclusive chat.
2025 is slated to be a big year for Brown, as the beloved Food Network personality will be getting hitched in a destination wedding in Cabo. On the professional front, Brown will also be opening a new restaurant, publishing another cookbook, and releasing more episodes of "Delicious Miss Brown." "2025 is a pretty busy year for us," Brown said. That's an understatement when you consider all the year has in store for the TV show host and cookbook author.
Big things are happening for Kardea Brown
While Kardea Brown didn't have much information to provide regarding her new dining establishment, she did mention that it would be making its debut at the Charleston Airport in April of next year. The famed Southern chef actually hails from the city and previously gave Mashed a list of her favorite restaurants in Charleston. As explained by Brown, "[The new restaurant is] really my first culinary adventure outside of my supper club, so I'm really excited about that." The TV show host is referring to the New Gullah Supper Club that featured a menu inspired by Brown's experiences as a member of the Gullah Geechee community — descendants of West African peoples throughout the coastal regions of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
As for her cookbook, fans of Brown can expect to see it on store shelves in October 2025. Brown's destination wedding also sparked excitement during the Food Network star's discussion with Mashed. She described the event as "a vacation/wedding all in one" and praised the talent of her wedding planner for maintaining a smooth process.