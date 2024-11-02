The Common Pumpkin Pie Mistake To Avoid During Thanksgiving

For many people, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a delicious slice of perfectly cooked pumpkin pie. Although it might appear simple to those who've never made one, crafting a pumpkin pie with the right combination of flavor and texture isn't always easy. For those who go the truly homemade route, there's one potential pitfall it's essential to be aware of.

The critical mistake to avoid is using a pumpkin puree that's too wet. One with too much moisture will result in a soggy crust and a filling that never achieves that perfect, custardy texture and instead dribbles out when sliced. No matter how tasty your pumpkins are or what combination of spices you use, that's enough to have your fellow diners eyeing other parts of the holiday dessert spread instead.

This generally isn't an issue when using canned puree, which has an ideal and consistent texture for piemaking. The real risk comes for those who craft their own puree. These ambitious home cooks need to be careful to cook off as much moisture as possible, using techniques such as gently roasting the pumpkin and cooking down the homemade puree in a sauce pot until it reaches the proper consistency.