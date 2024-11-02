Grocery Stores That Will Be Open Thanksgiving 2024 And Which Will Be Closed

Thanksgiving planning and preparation often begin weeks before the big day arrives, but even the best-planned feasts can go awry. If you need an essential item or ingredient to complete your meal and don't have it at home, the only alternative is to head to your nearest grocery store. However, visiting a grocery store is easier said than done on major holidays due to closures. To this end, Mashed is here with a comprehensive guide on which grocery chains are open during Thanksgiving 2024 and which are not.

Holiday hours are a hot-button topic, and stores must carefully weigh their customers' needs against their staff's wants, most of whom would prefer spending the holidays with their loved ones instead of at work. Accordingly, many establishments keep adjusted hours when remaining open for the holidays, which ensures that consumers and hard-working employees can enjoy the day for what it is: an opportunity to relax and share in an awesome feast with the people you care about most.