Grocery Stores That Will Be Open Thanksgiving 2024 And Which Will Be Closed
Thanksgiving planning and preparation often begin weeks before the big day arrives, but even the best-planned feasts can go awry. If you need an essential item or ingredient to complete your meal and don't have it at home, the only alternative is to head to your nearest grocery store. However, visiting a grocery store is easier said than done on major holidays due to closures. To this end, Mashed is here with a comprehensive guide on which grocery chains are open during Thanksgiving 2024 and which are not.
Holiday hours are a hot-button topic, and stores must carefully weigh their customers' needs against their staff's wants, most of whom would prefer spending the holidays with their loved ones instead of at work. Accordingly, many establishments keep adjusted hours when remaining open for the holidays, which ensures that consumers and hard-working employees can enjoy the day for what it is: an opportunity to relax and share in an awesome feast with the people you care about most.
Aldi will be closed for the holiday
Aldi's preference for private label brands saves shoppers money, which means you can host holiday dinners without breaking your grocery budget. However, you'll need to plan ahead if you want to take advantage of the chain's discounted groceries this Thanksgiving. Per the store's FAQ page, all Aldi locations will be closed during Thanksgiving, as well as other major holidays like Christmas, New Year's Day, and Easter.
Whole Foods will be open, but with modified hours
Good news for last-minute shoppers: According to the Whole Foods website, the chain will be open and serving customers on Thanksgiving. However, shoppers are encouraged to check with their preferred location to determine the specific hours of operation during the holiday, as they will be modified. You can contact the store directly or use the online store locator to learn more.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving
According to the website, all Walmart locations will be closed on Thanksgiving so that "associates can spend the day with their families." Walmart employees have a mixed view of what it's like working at the chain, including concerns about pay and scheduling, so it's a little heartening to know that the store is taking steps to meet the needs of its workers.
Costco also plans on closing for the holiday
While it may be a bit unexpected, Costco is closed for most holidays. In addition to Thanksgiving, the warehouse retail chain is also closed for Christmas, Easter, and New Year's Day, along with other major holidays. The best days to avoid crowds at Costco are in the middle of the week, so customers should get a jump on Thanksgiving shopping if they want to minimize the hassle.
Sam's Club, like Walmart, will be closed on Thanksgiving
Since Sam's Club is actually a division of Walmart Inc., it makes sense that the warehouse retail chain will also be closed on Thanksgiving. The store also modifies its hours during the holiday season, which runs from November 22 to December 23. During this time period, customers can shop at the chain until 8 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.
H-E-B will be open, but with shorter hours
While the H-E-B website states the Texas-based chain will be open and available to customers on Thanksgiving, it has modified its hours. H-E-B will open at 6 a.m. and close at noon, while curbside pick-up will be available from 7-11 a.m. Customers can also schedule home delivery from 7-10 a.m. on the holiday. H-E-B's pharmacy will be closed on Thanksgiving, so shoppers are encouraged to get their prescriptions on the days before.
Wegmans will likely be open (but check with your store)
Wegmans is one of the regional grocery chains that we'd like to see everywhere (along with stores like Publix and Piggly Wiggly). For those lucky enough to have a Wegmans nearby, the chain will be open on Thanksgiving, according to its website. Because the exact hours can depend on the specific location, Wegmans encourages customers to check with the store before visiting during the holiday.
No Target runs on Turkey Day, as the store will be closed
Target shoppers are out of luck this Thanksgiving, as all locations will be closed during the holiday — per its website. This is one of two days the retail chain closes all stores (the other is Christmas). According to Target's CEO, the Thanksgiving closure first occurred during the pandemic and has since become a permanent fixture in order to give staff members a chance to spend time with their families.
Trader Joe's will be closed for the holiday
Trader Joe's does not list holiday hours on its website, so we reached out to the Pittsburgh location to check if the chain would be open on Thanksgiving. According to the store associate we spoke with, all Trader Joe's locations will be closed in honor of the holiday. If you plan on including Trader Joe's best cookies (as ranked by Mashed) in your Thanksgiving spread, be sure to visit the store before November 28.
Kroger will close early on Thanksgiving
Kroger shoppers can rest easy knowing that the store will remain open on Thanksgiving. However, locations will close early at 4 p.m., and it's not entirely clear if stores will open at the usual time. In this case, be sure to check with your local Kroger prior to visiting the store on the holiday.