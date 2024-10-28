We Tried 7 Wendy's Desserts And The Best One Was A Cinnabon Collab
Wendy's menu lineup offers a diverse range of sweet options, so we ranked seven Wendy's desserts from worst to best to determine which you should consider to finish off your meal. To establish the ranking, all desserts were assessed based on overall taste, inventiveness, and freshness. We sampled chocolate and triple berry among the rotating Frosty flavors, and threw Wendy's apple bites into the mix for a healthy dessert option. From the baked goods section, we enjoyed a chocolate chunk cookie, sugar cookie, and oatmeal bar, but the Cinnabon Pull-Apart stole the show.
Wendy's Cinnabon collab began in February 2024, when the Pull-Apart was introduced as a breakfast-only item and the perfect pairing for a cup of coffee. Now, the Cinnabon offering seems to double as breakfast and all-day dessert, because why place limits on delicious, classic flavors?
This treat features a cluster of Cinnabon bites baked together for pull-apart consumption that's easy to eat alone or share. The bread is thoroughly coated with Cinnabon's cream cheese frosting for an ooey-gooey texture essential to every perfect cinnamon roll.
Warm up your Cinnabon experience
To be fair to the rest of the dessert menu, the Cinnabon collab is not entirely a Wendy's original. Is this cheating? Not really. But if you're curious, the chocolate Frosty — a Wendy's creation — came in second place out of the seven desserts. We have lots of love for Wendy's Frostys and have crowned them as the best fast food dessert in the past. Even when comparing Wendy's entire menu of sweet and savory selections, the Frosty holds its own, second only to the Baconator in our ranking of popular Wendy's menu items.
The only thing to keep in mind with the Cinnabon Pull-Apart is that warmer is better. As one customer explained in a review: "The [Cinnabon] was delicious however I did have to go back in to ask them to heat it up because they gave it to us cold ... it was much better once warmed up." Freshness makes a big difference when it comes to the quality and flavor of baked goods, so ask for a warm Cinnabon treat for the best experience.