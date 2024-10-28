We Tried 7 Wendy's Desserts And The Best One Was A Cinnabon Collab

Wendy's menu lineup offers a diverse range of sweet options, so we ranked seven Wendy's desserts from worst to best to determine which you should consider to finish off your meal. To establish the ranking, all desserts were assessed based on overall taste, inventiveness, and freshness. We sampled chocolate and triple berry among the rotating Frosty flavors, and threw Wendy's apple bites into the mix for a healthy dessert option. From the baked goods section, we enjoyed a chocolate chunk cookie, sugar cookie, and oatmeal bar, but the Cinnabon Pull-Apart stole the show.

Wendy's Cinnabon collab began in February 2024, when the Pull-Apart was introduced as a breakfast-only item and the perfect pairing for a cup of coffee. Now, the Cinnabon offering seems to double as breakfast and all-day dessert, because why place limits on delicious, classic flavors?

This treat features a cluster of Cinnabon bites baked together for pull-apart consumption that's easy to eat alone or share. The bread is thoroughly coated with Cinnabon's cream cheese frosting for an ooey-gooey texture essential to every perfect cinnamon roll.