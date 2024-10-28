You Should Use More Than Prosecco And Peach Purée To Make Bellinis
When crafting the perfect Bellini, most of us probably picture the traditional pairing of Prosecco and peach purée. However, the iconic Italian cocktail named after 15th-century painter Giovanni Bellini thrives on creativity. Author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, social media maven, and founder of Beautiful Booze Natalie Migliarini offers an innovative perspective on the classic peach Bellini recipe. "Experiment with strawberry purée for a mixed-fruit Bellini, or garnish with edible flowers for a sophisticated touch," she tells Mashed.
If peach is a bit too cloying for your palate, strawberry purée is a delicious alternative, as its tart, summery notes pair beautifully with the effervescence of Prosecco. Raspberries boast a pleasant tartness that complements Prosecco's light bubbles, while mango purée adds tropical richness and a golden hue. Pear purée makes for an elegant, cold-weather version of the drink.
The right embellishments have the power to turn a simple Bellini into a glamorous work of art. For example, the addition of flowers you can eat from your garden – like hibiscus, fuchsia, marigold, violet, pansy, and orchid – presents an effortless pop of color and flavor.
Other ways to dress up a Bellini like a true cocktailian
Another one of Natalie Migliarini's favorite Bellini hacks is transforming the drink into a sorbet float — a charming, cool treat for any season or occasion. "For a fun twist, try a sorbet cocktail for a dessert-like Bellini," she advises. Drop a scoop of peach, raspberry, or blood orange sorbet into a glass of chilled Prosecco, and let it slowly melt, infusing the beverage with a frothy, creamy texture.
Feeling adventurous? Pour flavored simple syrups or honeys into the cocktail shaker for a welcomed layer of complexity. For example, a splash of lavender honey introduces floral notes, while ginger syrup provides warmth and spice.
Fresh herbs deliver a deeper level of pungency to the beloved sipper. Some of the best herbs to add to your cocktails include rosemary, sage, and thyme, which bring an aromatic, savory contrast to the fruit's sweetness. You can even muddle a pinch of basil with the purée for an earthy flair or mix in a sprig of mint for an invigorating finish.