You Should Use More Than Prosecco And Peach Purée To Make Bellinis

When crafting the perfect Bellini, most of us probably picture the traditional pairing of Prosecco and peach purée. However, the iconic Italian cocktail named after 15th-century painter Giovanni Bellini thrives on creativity. Author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, social media maven, and founder of Beautiful Booze Natalie Migliarini offers an innovative perspective on the classic peach Bellini recipe. "Experiment with strawberry purée for a mixed-fruit Bellini, or garnish with edible flowers for a sophisticated touch," she tells Mashed.

If peach is a bit too cloying for your palate, strawberry purée is a delicious alternative, as its tart, summery notes pair beautifully with the effervescence of Prosecco. Raspberries boast a pleasant tartness that complements Prosecco's light bubbles, while mango purée adds tropical richness and a golden hue. Pear purée makes for an elegant, cold-weather version of the drink.

The right embellishments have the power to turn a simple Bellini into a glamorous work of art. For example, the addition of flowers you can eat from your garden – like hibiscus, fuchsia, marigold, violet, pansy, and orchid – presents an effortless pop of color and flavor.