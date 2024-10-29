Dunkin's 2024 Holiday Menu Features Classics And New Festive Treats

The holidays are rushing in at Dunkin' to spread the cheer! According to a press release shared with Mashed, Dunkin' will release its new holiday menu on Friday, November 1, featuring the launch of new items and the return of some old favorites. Five festive drinks make up the bulk of this lineup — and fans will recognize three of them from years past. Cookie Butter Cold Brew, topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkle of cookie butter crumbles, is in its third year. The iconic duo of the Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes will also return.

To switch things up, Dunkin' has also crafted the new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, a whole milk latte with buttery cookie and toasted almond notes. Available either iced or hot, it's topped with whipped cream, caramel, and cookie butter crumbles for some holiday extravagance. The fifth drink is the new White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, which combines white chocolate and hazelnut cream with Dunkin' Original blend coffee. Once again, it's clear that Dunkin' gives Starbucks' holiday drinks a run for their money.