Dunkin's 2024 Holiday Menu Features Classics And New Festive Treats
The holidays are rushing in at Dunkin' to spread the cheer! According to a press release shared with Mashed, Dunkin' will release its new holiday menu on Friday, November 1, featuring the launch of new items and the return of some old favorites. Five festive drinks make up the bulk of this lineup — and fans will recognize three of them from years past. Cookie Butter Cold Brew, topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkle of cookie butter crumbles, is in its third year. The iconic duo of the Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes will also return.
To switch things up, Dunkin' has also crafted the new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, a whole milk latte with buttery cookie and toasted almond notes. Available either iced or hot, it's topped with whipped cream, caramel, and cookie butter crumbles for some holiday extravagance. The fifth drink is the new White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, which combines white chocolate and hazelnut cream with Dunkin' Original blend coffee. Once again, it's clear that Dunkin' gives Starbucks' holiday drinks a run for their money.
Dunkin's holiday food menu and new merch
Dunkin' is also introducing two new food items for fans to pair with their holiday drinks: an almond croissant (which surprisingly, Dunkin' has never had on its menu before) and a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble, a heartier breakfast option with hash browns, scrambled eggs, brisket, cheddar, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and cheddar queso. This filling option was inspired by the success of Dunkin's Loaded Hashbrowns, part of Dunkin's fall 2024 menu. Dunkin' is also decking the halls with Free Donut Wednesdays from November 6 to December 25, when Rewards Members can receive a free classic donut with the purchase of a drink.
A line of Dunkin' holiday merch will also be available on November 1. Included are a Bling Cup tumbler, a Mini Donut tote bag, socks, a beanie, and festive PJs (in adult and children's sizes), perfect chilly winter days, when everyone is home from work and school and just wants to lounge in something cozy. These are a contrast to last year when Dunkin' offered a martini glass and shaker for the holidays, a more sophisticated merch item in partnership with entertaining expert Martha Stewart.