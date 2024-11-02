The Unexpected Fruits You Should Be Pairing With Grilled Chicken

There are many savory recipes that feature a fruity twist (we're looking at you, pineapple-teriyaki chicken). While you might not expect fruit and chicken to go together, the beauty of the pairing is in the science of flavor. Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that certain sugar receptors on our tongues come alive when salt joins the party. So the salty and fatty elements of well-seasoned grilled chicken both enhance and are enhanced by the sweet and acidic elements of fruit.

Chefs like Silvio Correa are familiar with this approach, as they typically practice flavor layering when building new dishes to make them more complex and interesting. The idea is to combine complementary ingredients that tap into the five elements of flavor: sour, bitter, sweet, salty, and umami. Some research has also suggested we are biologically wired to crave salt and sugar, so naturally, our brains are happy when they come together in one dish of well-executed food.

Some fruits may taste better than others with grilled chicken, but we encourage you to tap into your creative side to find out. Try watermelon salad, grilled pineapple, roasted peaches, or grilled cantaloupe with a sprinkle of smoked paprika. You can also use fresh fruit to put a sweet spin on savory sandwiches using leftover grilled chicken. After all, one of the most fun bits about cooking is discovering new tastes in the kitchen.