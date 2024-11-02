The Unexpected Fruits You Should Be Pairing With Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken is a favorite dish when you're looking to fire up the barbecue, and classic sides like roasted or mashed potatoes, grilled veggies, and fresh salads are popular ways to finish off the plate. But don't think these classics, which we've all seen served with grilled chicken time and time again, are the only good options.
According to Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director of Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen Silvio Correa, some fruits also make an excellent match. "For something unexpected, try pairing grilled chicken with roasted plantains or a pineapple-coconut slaw — the sweetness and tropical flavor contrast beautifully with the savory chicken," Correa shared with Mashed.
While they may be unexpected, it makes sense how these fruit-based sides would work well in this case. Roasted or pan-fried caramelized plantains are starchy and sweet, adding depth and complexity to a grilled chicken meal. A pineapple coleslaw brings sugar and acid to the table while adding texture with its creamy dressing and a crisp, fresh crunch from the cabbage.
Why is fruit a good match for grilled chicken?
There are many savory recipes that feature a fruity twist (we're looking at you, pineapple-teriyaki chicken). While you might not expect fruit and chicken to go together, the beauty of the pairing is in the science of flavor. Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that certain sugar receptors on our tongues come alive when salt joins the party. So the salty and fatty elements of well-seasoned grilled chicken both enhance and are enhanced by the sweet and acidic elements of fruit.
Chefs like Silvio Correa are familiar with this approach, as they typically practice flavor layering when building new dishes to make them more complex and interesting. The idea is to combine complementary ingredients that tap into the five elements of flavor: sour, bitter, sweet, salty, and umami. Some research has also suggested we are biologically wired to crave salt and sugar, so naturally, our brains are happy when they come together in one dish of well-executed food.
Some fruits may taste better than others with grilled chicken, but we encourage you to tap into your creative side to find out. Try watermelon salad, grilled pineapple, roasted peaches, or grilled cantaloupe with a sprinkle of smoked paprika. You can also use fresh fruit to put a sweet spin on savory sandwiches using leftover grilled chicken. After all, one of the most fun bits about cooking is discovering new tastes in the kitchen.