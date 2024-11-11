Quick And Easy Fruity Cereal Popsicles Recipe

Sugary cereals have been around for decades, but it wasn't until the 20-tweens that breakfast-for-dessert really became trendy thanks to celebrity chef Christina Tosi and her bakery Milk Bar. Fruity Pebbles was a particularly popular flavor, and by the early 2020s, you could buy such products as Fruity Pebbles ice cream, Fruity Pebbles syrup, and even Fruity Pebble macarons. Developer Patterson Watkins says she's all-in on the trend. "My culinary ethos entirely. I love the technicolor, saccharine-sweet cereals. The eye appeal, the sugar rush, the fact that no one is telling me I can't have 'em. (Hahaha! I'm an adult now, ma!)"

Watkins says she's been experimenting with cereal-flavored popsicles for a long while, and this recipe is the fruit(y pebble) of her labor of love. "This trio of melty vanilla ice cream, flavored milk, and Fruity Pebbles works super well. Here's why: creaminess, not iciness. We need a popsicle with smooth unctuousness, which comes from cream and sugar (hence, vanilla ice cream). Cereal just steeped in milk doesn't cut it either, the flavor, once frozen, mellows a lot. To boost that fruitiness, strawberry-flavored milk comes in handy. You want a little bit of texture (and cuteness), a little chew and pop. That's where the Fruity Pebbles come in, and they also supercharge the milk with max cereal flavor." With just 3 ingredients and very little effort, you can whip up a batch of cute and tasty cereal milk popsicles for a sweet anytime snack.