We have Turkish delight, Turkish coffee, Turkish eggs, and ... turkey. But does the latter have anything to do with the nation famous for its beaches, tulip fields, and ancient art? The poultry we know as the turkey has a fascinating history, with a name reflecting a case of mistaken identity rooted in early trade and exploration. When Spanish explorers first encountered the turkey in the Americas (modern-day Mexico) during the 16th century, they incorrectly assumed it was related to the African guinea fowl, a bird that had already been introduced to Europe through Ottoman trade routes. Europeans, familiar with the guinea fowl as a "Turkey cock" or "Turkey hen" due to its arrival via Ottoman territories (often referred to simply as "Turkey"), inadvertently linked the American bird to the same name.

In reality, the American turkey was indigenous to North and Central America, where it was a staple of Indigenous diets. The Aztecs had domesticated turkeys in what is now Mexico hundreds of years before Europeans arrived.

However, the turkey's journey to Europe would add yet another layer of complexity to its etymology. Spanish conquistadors brought the colorful bird back from their New World expeditions, where it was known as "guajolote" in Nahuatl, the primary language of the Aztecs. Nonetheless, many Europeans continued to call it "Turkey cock" and "Turkey hen" due to their awareness of the Ottoman trade.