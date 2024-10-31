Aldi Finds That Make Advent Calendars Fun For The Whole Family
Every holiday season, Aldi fans look forward to a whole slew of different Advent calendars that feature everything from chocolates and coffees to wines, cheese, and more. To count down to the big day in 2024, we got the inside scoop on some of the grocery chain's best family-friendly Advent calendars you may want to stock up on this year.
The first printed Advent calendar dates back to the early 1900s, but today, they can contain everything from gourmet chocolates to collector's novelty items from movie and toy franchises. Aldi even has a hot sauce Advent calendar for the spice lover in your life. These holiday calendars make great gifts and add a little more excitement to the season by giving little ones (and adults, too!) something new to look forward to each day leading up to Christmas. Read on for some of our favorite Aldi Advent calendars, all of which will be available starting November 6, 2024.
Squishmallow 12-Day Advent Calendar
What could be more adorable than cuddly, loveable Squishmallows characters? How about a different festive 2.5-inch plush Micromallow character for 12 days during the holiday season? Favorite festive characters from years past have included Nick Santa Claus and Manny Snowman, but you'll have to get the 2024 calendar from your local Aldi Finds section for $29.99 to find out who's included this year.
Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar
You had us at cheese. For $16.99, you can score this Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar, featuring a variety of 24 European mini cheeses. The 2024 calendar contains gourmet cheeses such as Mimolette, black truffle cheddar, pesto cheese, and more. Plus, this interactive calendar includes scannable QR codes with more information so you can learn about each cheese as you try it.
Huntington Home Candle Advent Calendar
In the past, shoppers have been obsessed with Aldi's Advent calendar candles, but with this collection featuring mini candles, you can smell down the days with 25 different scents until Christmas for $29.99. Favorites from past collections have included scents like Peppermint Snowdrop, Almond & Macaron, Spiced Orange, and Winter Wishes.
Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar
With a holiday scenes that the whole family can enjoy, the Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar offers chocolate treats hidden behind 24 doors to count down the December days. At just $1.29, this is one of Aldi's lowest-priced Advent calendars, so you might even be tempted to pick up one of each variety: red, green, and blue. The box also says there's an activity included, so check the back for more details.
Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar
The holidays should be fun for the whole family, including our four-legged friends. Let your furry companion share in the seasonal cheer with this Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar, featuring 25 dog treats made with 100% natural, real chicken. Fur parents can grab one in the Aldi Finds section for $7.99.
Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar
Priced at $7.99, Aldi's Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar is perfect for sharing a cuppa with a loved one as you look forward to the holiday. The set comes with two tea bags for each day (48 in total). Or you could even start with one cup of tea per day as soon as it's available on November 6, and that will take you all the way up to Christmas Eve.
Compound Kings Advent Calendar
For families seeking kid-friendly fun that isn't centered on sugar, look no further than the Compound Kings Advent Calendar for $16.99. This collection comes in two variations, Slime and Gingerbread House, and features 25 days of mini versions of the brand's famous compounds such as squishy hazelnut-scented Notella and whipped Bingsu Cuties.
Choceur 24 Days Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar
Whether you're into dark chocolate ganache truffles or the white chocolate variety, there's no question that these sweet morsels are an iconic holiday sweet treat. If you want to step up a notch from standard holiday chocolates, pick up this Choceur 24 Days Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar at Aldi for $7.99. The calendar features a cute "Santa's Elves" workshop theme and 24 assorted truffle flavors to ring in the season.
Lego Disney Advent Calendar
Lego and Disney fans exist on another level, so Aldi makes it easy to add some novelty to their collections with this Lego Disney Advent calendar priced at $39.99. While it's a little on the pricier side, the 24 build-your-own Lego Disney figures will be worth it for the true Lego and Disney devotees on your list.
Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar
Featuring single-serve cups in a variety of holiday coffee flavors, the Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar is a fan favorite. While we can't say for sure what's in this year's set (although the picture does give us a sneak peek of a flavor called "Toasted Marshmallow"), previous years have offered seasonal sips like Cinnamon Sticky Bun and Apple Pie. Ring in the holidays with 24 different flavored brews for $13.99.
Spin Master Harry Potter Advent Calendar
If some of your favorite moments from the "Harry Potter" franchise are the Christmas scenes (we can't forget the excitement when Harry wakes up on Christmas morning in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone"), then this Spin Master Harry Potter Advent Calendar should be on your shopping list. For $29.99, this 24-piece gift set includes four exclusive figurines, a wand, and a magical Marauder's Map.
Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar
Coming in third place on our list of Aldi's Advent calendars ranked worst to best for 2023, the Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar is back for 2024. Available for $14.99, this year's luxury chocolate selection includes fancy-sounding varieties like medallion hazelnut, almond sprinkle, chocolate mousse, and more. It's the perfect way for chocolate lovers to count down the days until Christmas.
Moose Toys Bluey Advent Calendar
Aldi Finds will also feature a Moose Toys Bluey Advent Calendar that includes 24 surprise gifts celebrating the beloved character's Aussie family Christmas. If previous Bluey Advent calendars offer any hints, there should be a Bluey and a Bingo figurine behind one of the secret doors. Parents of Bluey fans can snag this fun family calendar for $19.99 to ring in the holidays with everyone's favorite Blue Heeler puppy.
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Heat things up over the holidays with this Advent calendar by Burman's. Selling for $14.99, this calendar comes with 25 different individually packaged bottles of hot sauce. While the holidays are usually filled to the brim with sweet treats, this Christmas countdown will keep things spicy — and you might just discover a new favorite flavor.
Pokemon Advent Calendar
Any time of year is a good time to catch 'em all, and Pokémon stans will be excited to pick up the 2024 Pokémon Advent Calendar at Aldi for $39.99. The calendar includes promo cards, sticker sheets, coins, boosters, fun packs, and a dangler to welcome the holidays.