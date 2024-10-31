Aldi Finds That Make Advent Calendars Fun For The Whole Family

Every holiday season, Aldi fans look forward to a whole slew of different Advent calendars that feature everything from chocolates and coffees to wines, cheese, and more. To count down to the big day in 2024, we got the inside scoop on some of the grocery chain's best family-friendly Advent calendars you may want to stock up on this year.

The first printed Advent calendar dates back to the early 1900s, but today, they can contain everything from gourmet chocolates to collector's novelty items from movie and toy franchises. Aldi even has a hot sauce Advent calendar for the spice lover in your life. These holiday calendars make great gifts and add a little more excitement to the season by giving little ones (and adults, too!) something new to look forward to each day leading up to Christmas. Read on for some of our favorite Aldi Advent calendars, all of which will be available starting November 6, 2024.