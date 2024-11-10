What Are The Best Sides (Soup Or Not) To Pair With Tomato Sandwiches?
There's a certain nostalgia that comes with a tomato sandwich. The juicy, sweet tomato slices, a hint of salt, and toasted bread (plus maybe an extra topping or two) serve as reminders of why we adore the classics. Yet, as timeless as this sandwich is, it can be upgraded to the next level through experimentation with various breads, condiments, seasonings, and actual varieties of the savory fruit.
However, the right sides can enhance each bite without overpowering the main attraction. Michelle Wallace, founder and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston, shares some of her favorite foods that can transform the tomato sandwich experience from casual to culinary.
For a soup option, Wallace suggests an elegant twist: a bowl of crab bisque or decadent she-crab soup. "The pairing of crab and tomatoes is a delicious flavor affinity," she says, noting how the creaminess of the bisque aligns beautifully with the tangy, sweet juiciness of ripe tomatoes. Crab's sweet notes bring unexpected depth, while the bisque's silkiness complements the toasted bread's crunch, balancing the tomato's acidity. This dimension adds a touch of sophistication to an otherwise humble sandwich. "Give me a bowl and half a sandwich now!" Wallace exclaims.
Crab bisque plus salt and vinegar chips for the win
If you enjoy a satisfyingly crispy texture, Michelle Wallace champions the almighty potato chip. "I am a firm believer that there is a potato chip for every sandwich out there," she explains. For tomato sandwiches, she suggests salt and vinegar chips. "The extra tang, crunch, and saltiness is quite pleasant to the overall experience."
Certainly not for the faint of heart (or tongue), the vinegar's slight sourness mirrors the tomato's natural acidity, and the salt accentuates the sandwich's umami flavors. Of course, the crunch factor is essential, adding contrast to the softness of the tomato and bread. Salt and vinegar chips (a household and pub staple for decades now) are casual and approachable, making them perfect for picnics and leisurely lunches.
Wallace's recommended pairings offer effortless ways to elevate a tomato sandwich, especially for those who appreciate meals with a mix of flavors. Whether you prefer the velvety richness of crab bisque, the sharp snap of salt and vinegar chips, or both, these sides bring balance to the table.