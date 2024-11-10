What Are The Best Sides (Soup Or Not) To Pair With Tomato Sandwiches?

There's a certain nostalgia that comes with a tomato sandwich. The juicy, sweet tomato slices, a hint of salt, and toasted bread (plus maybe an extra topping or two) serve as reminders of why we adore the classics. Yet, as timeless as this sandwich is, it can be upgraded to the next level through experimentation with various breads, condiments, seasonings, and actual varieties of the savory fruit.

However, the right sides can enhance each bite without overpowering the main attraction. Michelle Wallace, founder and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston, shares some of her favorite foods that can transform the tomato sandwich experience from casual to culinary.

For a soup option, Wallace suggests an elegant twist: a bowl of crab bisque or decadent she-crab soup. "The pairing of crab and tomatoes is a delicious flavor affinity," she says, noting how the creaminess of the bisque aligns beautifully with the tangy, sweet juiciness of ripe tomatoes. Crab's sweet notes bring unexpected depth, while the bisque's silkiness complements the toasted bread's crunch, balancing the tomato's acidity. This dimension adds a touch of sophistication to an otherwise humble sandwich. "Give me a bowl and half a sandwich now!" Wallace exclaims.