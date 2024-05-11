13 Ways To Upgrade Your Tomato Sandwiches

Some people will tell you that store-bought sliced white bread is the only option for tomato sandwiches. But while we respect that level of purity, we beg to differ. There's a big, wide world of bread out there to experiment with.

Let's start with options that are similar to sliced white, but bring a little something extra to the table. You could opt for a white bloomer with a fluffy middle and slightly crisp exterior. Or, if you want the softness that comes from white bread with some additional sweetness, consider using enriched bread such as brioche or challah. A white sourdough loaf is a bit chewier than store-bought white bread, but still makes an excellent tomato sandwich.

If you want to venture into international waters, you could make your tomato sandwich with a French baguette or with fluffy, herb-topped focaccia. While flatbread territory moves further away from a classic sandwich, you could stuff tomato and mayo into a pita, or wrap it up inside naan.

Alternatively, you might want to go with a more robust bread, such as rye bread, pumpernickel, or whole wheat. It might not have the soft fluffiness of store-bought white bread, but that's a plus for some people. Ultimately, if it's bread, you can make a tomato sandwich with it, so choose a loaf you love.