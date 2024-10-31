13 Ways To Upgrade Homemade Yellow Cake

One super simple upgrade for yellow cake is adding chocolate chips. We all know that the combination of vanilla and chocolate works beautifully together — just look at chocolate chip cookies — so it's an obvious choice. What's more, the addition of chocolate chips goes well with both of the most common frosting options for this cake: vanilla and chocolate.

It's beyond easy to pull this off. Just make your batter as usual and then fold in between 3 ½ and 7 ounces of chocolate chips, depending on how prominent you want them to be. You can use any kind of chocolate you like: dark, milk, white, or blonde. Dark chocolate is the grownup choice, giving you bittersweet notes. Milk chocolate is richer and creamier, while white chocolate leans further into the vanilla vibes. Blonde chocolate has notes of caramel that add to the complexity of the finished cake. All of them are different, but each is a great option.

The beauty of using chocolate chips is that it also adds texture to the cake, something that's often missing. If you want it to be even chunkier, try breaking up bars of chocolate rather than using chips. Bar chocolate is often of higher quality, too. You might wonder why you'd do this instead of just making a chocolate cake but it's quite different. Rather than being one-note chocolate, you get a juxtaposition between the vanilla cake and the chocolate pieces.