13 Steakhouses That US Presidents Loved To Eat At
Just like us, presidents have their preferences when it comes to the steakhouses they love to eat at. Presidents of the United States have been going in on steak for centuries, and in more recent years, they've had some influence over which steakhouses rule the school in Washington, D.C.'s food scene. Steakhouses in America run the gamut from upscale, white-tablecloth situations to rowdy, cattle-wrangling odes of American days gone by. Believe it or not, our nation's presidents liked both ends of the steakhouse spectrum.
Many of the steakhouses on this list are heritage restaurants that have served one or more presidents over the course of centuries. Others are modern in every way, from the ambiance and the food served, to the presidents who have enjoyed eating there. In honor of the carnivorous cravings of our commanders-in-chief (plus the one who preferred potato gratin), we bring you the steakhouses most-loved by U.S. presidents.
1. Barack Obama has love for Buzz's Original Steak House in Kailua, Hawaii
President Barack Obama was something of a foodie during his White House years, and the public took great interest in his family's eating habits. Obama, who is a Hawaii native, often spends the winter holidays in Oahu, where he frequents a mix of high-end and cheap eats establishments. He's a regular at Buzz's Original Steak House, popping in for a sit-down dinner with family or friends. Obama's visits earned him a President's Table at the restaurant, marked by a wall plaque. Bill and Hillary Clinton sit there too when they stop by.
Buzz's Original Steak House has been operating in Kailua since 1962. It's a laid-back, family-friendly restaurant (although a no tank-top rule is enforced during dinner service) known for surf and turf, burgers, salads, pupu platters, and mai tais. One of Buzz's most popular steaks isn't made from beef — it's squid.
Buzz's calamari steak is served as an appetizer or entrée. Rather than serve rings or tentacles of calamari, Buzz's filets the body of the squid. The filets are breaded, pan-fried in clarified butter, and topped with capers and lemon beurre blanc. Obama hasn't publicly revealed his go-to order at Buzz's, but he may have sampled the calamari steak at some point — the restaurant sells around 2,400 of them every month.
2. Bill Clinton enjoyed a hometown steak at Doe's Eat Place in Little Rock, Arkansas
Former president Bill Clinton isn't big on steak in general these days — he flirted on and off with veganism in the 2010s due to cardiac disease — but at one time, he was a familiar face at Doe's Eat Place in Little Rock, Arkansas. The small, Southern chain is known for its unpretentious atmosphere and delicious steaks. The original location in Greenville, Mississippi opened in 1941. Doe's Eat Place in Little Rock, the second location, opened in 1988.
Some of Clinton's favorite menu items at Doe's Eat Place are the porterhouse steak and tamales — another Doe's specialty. The steaks are aged for 30 days and served family style. Most days, the porterhouse steaks sell out. Back in 1992 when Clinton was campaigning for president, he made pit stops at Doe's for the french fries.
Clinton, whose photos line Doe's walls, was the most high-profile local guest, yet he was far from the only famous person to stop in from time to time. Barbara Walters, Gregg Allman, and Hunter S. Thompson have all been there. On the more recent occasions that health-conscious Clinton has eaten at Doe's, he still ordered the french fries.
3. Buckhorn Exchange gave four presidents a taste of the Wild West
If taxidermy skeeves you out, you won't be able to handle the Buckhorn Exchange. A handful of past presidents were digging this Denver steakhouse's vibe though. As the oldest restaurant in The Mile High City, Buckhorn Exchange — established in 1893 — heavily leans into its Old West roots, and understandably so. Buckhorn Exchange's founder Henry H. "Shorty Scout" Zietz called Chief Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill Cody lifelong friends.
Unsurprisingly, Rough Rider Theodore Roosevelt was a Buckhorn Exchange fan. While on a cross-country presidential campaign in 1905, Roosevelt was so impressed by the restaurant's taxidermy collection he took a break from campaigning to go hunting with Zietz. The mounted head of a Cape buffalo shot by Roosevelt was hung in the restaurant.
During its long and storied history, Buckhorn Exchange has also hosted several other presidents. Franklin D. Roosevelt (Theodore's fifth cousin), Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan have all dined there. Buckhorn Exchange's Wild West aesthetics expand to the menu. Rocky Mountain oysters, rattlesnake, alligator tail, and elk round out the steak list.
4. Harry Truman was a regular at Savoy Grill in Kansas City, Missouri
Before Harry S. Truman became the 33rd President of the United States, he was a man-about-town in Kansas City, Missouri. From 1919 to 1921, he ran a clothing store downtown and was elected as a county court judge a year later. Around that time, he began frequenting The Savoy Grill, a now-historic Kansas City hotel restaurant that opened in 1903. Truman was taken with the stylish steakhouse and became a repeat customer. He and his wife Bess remained devoted guests of Savoy Grill during his 1945 to 1953, presidency and later in life. His favorite place to sit was Booth Four, now designated as "The President's Booth" by a commemorative plaque.
Former presidents Theodore Roosevelt, William H. Taft, Warren G. Harding, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan have all dined at the Savoy Grill, yet Missouri-born Truman's name is the only one whose name is engraved on Booth Four's presidential plaque. A fire in 2014 closed The Savoy Grill (and the hotel that housed it). Four years and one $50 million renovation later, the hotel reopened as 21c Museum Hotel Kansas City. The Savoy at 21c was beautifully restored, with Booth Four and its accompanying plaque still intact. The Savoy is Kansas City's oldest operating restaurant.
5. Theodore Roosevelt had his own pipe at Keens Steakhouse in New York, New York
America's 26th president was also the nation's first unofficial steakhouse ambassador. Roosevelt couldn't say no to a steakhouse, be it a rough-riding cowboy joint or a swanky metropolitan affair. In the early 20th century, few steakhouses were as swanky as Keens in Manhattan. Keens, founded in 1885 became a forebear in letting its guests live the good life while they dined. The rows of Church Warden pipes on the ceiling tell the tale.
Church Warden pipes were made of clay and fragile, so instead of tasking VIP guests with carrying them into the steakhouse, Keens set up a system in which luminary diners could stash a pipe at the restaurant to be enjoyed during their meal. Over 90,000 pipes were logged by number at Keens. Notable smokers include Roosevelt, former president Herbert Hoover, Albert Einstein, and Babe Ruth. It was a great punctuation to Keens' signature mutton chop dinner. Today, Keens remains one of New York City's oldest and best steakhouses.
6. Abraham Lincoln was a fan of Delmonico's in New York, New York
Solemn looking portraits of a log cabin-dwelling Abraham Lincoln might prevent you from thinking that he sought out fancy New York City restaurants — but let the record show that he did. Yes, he was a prudent man and the Civil War was intense, but come dinnertime, if Lincoln happened to be in The Big Apple, Delmonico's was where he headed.
Delmonico's was one of New York City's first steakhouses. It was established in 1837 and changed the game of what steakhouses could be. It was a classy dining establishment that encouraged a top-tier dining experience and catered to the political elite. Eighth president Martin Van Buren was one of the first U.S. presidents to enjoy Delmonico's fare. Who was Lincoln not to join in?
Lincoln was a habitual guest of Delmonico's, where he met with fellow politicians and abolitionists. His favorite dish? Potatoes gratin. As the story goes, Lincoln told one of the Delmonico brothers that he appreciated the stately architecture of Washington, D.C., but that New York City was where the real cooking was at. Future presidents would follow suit.
7. The Palm in Washington, D.C. was made for George H.W. Bush
For the president and other politicians, steakhouses can be an ideal setting for a power-lunching or a night on the town. Washington, D.C.'s steakhouse scene doesn't disappoint — at least lately. In 1972, a future president put in a request for a specific steakhouse to come to D.C. and it actually happened. That future president was George H.W. Bush. The steakhouse he longed for was The Palm.
Bush was a U.N. Ambassador to China then, and nearly two decades away from setting up shop in the Oval Office. He suggested to Wally Ganzi, co-founder of The Palm New York, that he should open a second location in Washington because he loved the food. The Palm D.C. opened in what is now Dupont Circle and commanded a big-name clientele right from the start.
Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was there on opening night. Nixon, who was president at the time never stopped in once, but his V.P. Spiro Agnew made a few appearances. Regular guests of The Palm are bestowed the honor of having their caricature painted on the wall. This included most of the presidents and first ladies who lived in the White House after 1972 — including George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara.
8. Richard Nixon liked the steak at Ho-Ho-Kus Inn & Tavern in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey
After President Nixon resigned from the presidency in August 1974 — the only U.S. president to ever do so — he wasn't exactly a social butterfly. Then again, he'd never been one. Nixon was a man of modest tastes (he liked cottage cheese with ketchup) who came from modest means. Trendy restaurant fare wasn't really his vibe, nor was haute cuisine, but one steakhouse he liked to eat at was Ho-Ho-Kus Inn & Tavern in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey.
Ho-Ho-Kus Inn — and New Jersey in general — provided respite to the former prez in the winter of his life (he passed away in 1994 after a stroke). Nixon and wife Pat settled down in Bergen County in the early 1980s after briefly living in New York City. Roughly six times a year, Nixon hosted a dinner at Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and invited a mix of politicians, dignitaries, and journalists to the meal. Every time Nixon dined at Ho-Ho-Kus Inn he ordered roast veal with asparagus and mushroom sauce. For dessert he had flan. The Ho-Ho-Kus Inn was built in 1796 as a family home and opened as a tavern in 1890. The tavern is one of the oldest restaurants in New Jersey.
9. Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma catered to presidents
Waitstaff at Cattlemen's Steakhouse were in disbelief that President George H.W. Bush dined at the Oklahoma City restaurant in 1992 to have lunch with Oklahoma City Senator Don Nickles and members of their respective entourages. Senator Nickles knew that when it came time to take the president to lunch, only the best steakhouse in town would do. Cattlemen's has been a regional institution since 1910.
In the early 20th century, steakhouse culture began to spread throughout the East Coast, and the demand for beef kept Oklahoma's cattle workers busy. Cattlemen's stayed open after dark to feed the workers after the day was done. It was also known as a hot spot during Prohibition. Like the cattlemen of yore, President Bush came to the steakhouse hungry and thirsty. He ordered a rare T-bone steak charred on the outside, french fries, and a salad with house dressing. To drink, he went with a martini on the rocks.
Cattlemen's servers may have been surprised to see a president in their midst, but he wasn't the first one to walk through the doors. The steakhouse has fed celebrities for decades — including actor-turned-president/rancher Ronald Reagan. Before he traded the silver screen for the White House (Bush was his V.P.), Reagan was a guest at Cattlemen's.
10. Martin's Tavern in Washington, D.C. held a special place in John F. Kennedy's heart
During John F. Kennedy's days as a young congressman in Georgetown, one place he loved to eat at was Martin's Tavern. At Martin's, opened in 1933, steaks share the menu with plenty of classic meat dishes — like double-cut lamb chop, grilled pork chop, pot roast, and others. It's also the alleged site of Kennedy's proposal to Jacqueline Bouvier.
The veracity of Kennedy proposing at Martin's has been challenged for years, but the restaurant ran with the tale, installing a placard at Booth Three (where the couple were said to be sitting), and christening it the "Proposal Booth". Booth Three has been a popular engagement site ever since. In 2015, The Washington Post reported that a 98-year-old witness of Kennedy's Booth Three proposal was discovered — eating at Martin's.
Marion Smoak's first-person account went like this: he was drinking a martini at the bar on June 24, 1953 when he noticed Kennedy and his soon-to-be-bride dining. Although he didn't hear their conversation or see Kennedy take a knee, word soon floated through the restaurant that he had asked and she accepted. "That night we didn't know his future and what it would bring. In hindsight it was great fun to witness a part of history."
11. BLT Restaurants in Washington, D.C. were a favorite of the Obamas and Trump (kind of)
Obama loves a good steak and date nights with wife Michelle. At BLT Steak in Washington, D.C., he enjoyed both. BLT Steak's sister restaurant BLT Prime was the only local restaurant Donald Trump ate in during his time in the White House — because it was inside the hotel he owned. BLT Steak had more of a bistro ambiance than the more formal setup of BLT Prime and the former was rumored to be one of Michelle Obama's favorite D.C. restaurants. She celebrated her 48th birthday at BLT Steak in 2012 with a table of steak and sides. The first lady's birthday cake was red velvet.
Over at BLT Prime, Trump's dinners were far less jovial. A seven-step instructional on how to open and pour Trump's bottle of Diet Coke was strictly adhered to. His order of shrimp cocktail, well-done steak, french fries, and the occasional cake or pie for dessert didn't deviate either. To keep the good times rolling, Rudy Giuliani was known to do a lot of paperwork at his regular table and sometimes sit there all day.
BLT Restaurant Group has outposts in several major U.S. cities -– but D.C. is no longer among them. BLT Prime in the Trump International Hotel met its end in 2022 after six years. BLT Steak was in business from 2006 to 2024.
12. Rothmann's Steakhouse became a presidential haunt
Rothmann's was established in 1907 in the hamlet of East Norwich, just south of Long Island's Oyster Bay. Rothmann's opening coincided with the tail-end of Theodore Roosevelt's second presidential term. Roosevelt was a resident of Oyster Bay and probably the biggest steakhouse fanboy of any president thus far — so Rothmann's location was convenient, to say the least.
The building itself dates back to 1851 and was used as a hotel before Charles and Franziska Rothmann purchased it with their life savings. Franziska helmed the kitchen and the couple lived above the restaurant with their six children. Rothmann's gained a reputation for high-quality food and drinks and impeccable service. Roosevelt's regular visits there (he usually arrived at the restaurant on horseback) made Rothmann's popular amongst politicians and socialites. Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy dined at Rothmann's back in the day, as did Elizabeth Taylor.
In 1970, the Rothmann's sold their family restaurant to musician Burt Bacharach, who renamed it after himself. Bacharach sold in the 1980s and the restaurant underwent numerous renovations and ownerships after that, until re-emerging as the upscale Chas. Rothmann's Steakhouse in 1998. It is currently part of Rothmann's Restaurant Group.
13. Old Ebbitt Grill was an old standby for presidents of the past
There aren't a ton of similarities between the Old Ebbitt Grill known to Ulysses S. Grant and the one that exists in the present day. What is now a crème de la crème Washington, D.C. eatery was once an inn-turned-saloon where presidents mulled over the state of the nation, drink in hand. Established as a boarding house in 1856, President William McKinley took up residence there as a congressman. Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt, and Warren G. Harding looked to it as a presidential watering hole.
Old Ebbitt hasn't inhabited the same location all the way through. It started at what is now the border of Washington, D.C.'s Chinatown and after a few more changeups, currently exists a stone's throw away from the White House. Grant was a bourbon man, Johnson and Harding partied with whiskey, and Cleveland, a beer drinker. All these libations can be had at Old Ebbitt's today, and since it is now a steakhouse, a fortifying meal can accompany the booze.
