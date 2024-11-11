13 Steakhouses That US Presidents Loved To Eat At

Just like us, presidents have their preferences when it comes to the steakhouses they love to eat at. Presidents of the United States have been going in on steak for centuries, and in more recent years, they've had some influence over which steakhouses rule the school in Washington, D.C.'s food scene. Steakhouses in America run the gamut from upscale, white-tablecloth situations to rowdy, cattle-wrangling odes of American days gone by. Believe it or not, our nation's presidents liked both ends of the steakhouse spectrum.

Many of the steakhouses on this list are heritage restaurants that have served one or more presidents over the course of centuries. Others are modern in every way, from the ambiance and the food served, to the presidents who have enjoyed eating there. In honor of the carnivorous cravings of our commanders-in-chief (plus the one who preferred potato gratin), we bring you the steakhouses most-loved by U.S. presidents.