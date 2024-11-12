Flautas Vs Enchiladas: How Do These Mexican Dishes Differ?

There's an old bit by comic Jim Gaffigan where he acts out the way a server might describe various Mexican dishes to a clueless diner. Each menu item gets described as a "tortilla with meat, cheese, and vegetables." It's true that these ingredients are the backbone of many Mexican foods, but individual dishes all have their own distinctive traits. Take flautas and enchiladas, for example.

Both dishes are essentially tortillas rolled around savory meat fillings and are believed to have existed since ancient times. While the origin story of flautas is a bit murky, they may have first been made by Indigenous peoples centuries ago. Enchiladas, meanwhile, can be traced back to the Aztec empire.

Still, despite their similarities, the preparation, presentation, and even the type of tortilla used set flautas and enchiladas apart. A key difference lies in their textures. Flautas are meant to be crispy, while enchiladas are prepared so that the tortillas remain soft. If you're in the mood for something crisp and handheld or for a rich comfort food, understanding the differences will help you pick one to satisfy your hunger.