The Best Bread For Tomato Sandwiches Varies More Than You Think

Tomatoes are one of the most versatile sandwich fillings. Their sweet and savory notes effortlessly enhance meats, cheeses, and other vegetables, brightening up your meal's look and flavor profile. While they often serve the role of a juicy sidekick in sandwiches, tomatoes are also yummy enough to take center stage. However, the type of bread can make a significant difference, either enhancing the filling's taste and texture or failing to bring out its full potential.

To get some expert advice on the matter, we talked to Michelle Wallace, the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., a pop-up store based in Houston. Mashed asked Wallace about the best bread to use in three types of tomato sandwich: the Southern style, the fried green variety, and one with mozzarella.

It turns out that the choice is not as simple as using whatever's available in your pantry. Wallace's insights show us that selecting the right bread combines a discerning palate with an eye for texture.