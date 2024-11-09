If Your Store-Bought Cottage Cheese Looks Off, This Is Probably The Culprit

Because it's a fermented food, one would expect a store-bought carton of cottage cheese to remain fresh for quite a long time. This wholesome and nutritious food (cottage cheese is an excellent, low-calorie source of protein) can last beyond its expiration date — sometimes up to two weeks — provided that it's stored correctly. That's why it can be so puzzling to find a carton that appears to be off well before its expiration date. For instance, the consistency may be a bit too thin and watery, or the cheese may appear overly textured and thick.

Keep in mind that cottage cheese often contains live cultures, which can behave unpredictably over time. That may explain why store-bought brands of cottage cheese can exhibit varying levels of quality over their storage life, even if they haven't technically expired. Bacteria is a major factor in the production of cottage cheese, generating the lactic acid essential to the food. If lactic acid continues to be produced, both texture and flavor can be altered.

Additionally, you can't always trust that cottage cheese has been stored correctly from the time it's been produced until the time hits your table (meaning that it's been kept refrigerated in temperatures 40 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler). If you want to enjoy the highest possible quality, it's best to eat the product quickly.