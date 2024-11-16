Pair Your Tomato Sandwiches With One Bubbly Booze

A quick meal that doesn't skimp on flavor, easy toasted tomato sandwiches are just the thing when you're feeling hungry but don't want to expend a ton of energy in the kitchen. Still, finding the perfect beverage pairing for your sammie is key. The right drink should complement the ingredients, elevating your humble yet tasty meal. To learn more about ideal pairings, Mashed spoke with Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., who was happy to share some exclusive answers with us.

"The best beverage to enjoy with a tomato sandwich is a nice bubbly glass of sparkling wine," Wallace says. She highlights the "brightness and (typically) high acidity" of sparkling wine, as these characteristics mesh nicely with the acidity of tomatoes. On the other hand, something heavier and more cloying, such as red wine, might overpower the more delicate flavors of the sandwich. A tomato sandwich and sparkling wine is also the perfect at-home brunch option (along with other breakfast and brunch recipes like Mediterranean egg bites and lemon ricotta pancakes).