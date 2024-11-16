Pair Your Tomato Sandwiches With One Bubbly Booze
A quick meal that doesn't skimp on flavor, easy toasted tomato sandwiches are just the thing when you're feeling hungry but don't want to expend a ton of energy in the kitchen. Still, finding the perfect beverage pairing for your sammie is key. The right drink should complement the ingredients, elevating your humble yet tasty meal. To learn more about ideal pairings, Mashed spoke with Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., who was happy to share some exclusive answers with us.
"The best beverage to enjoy with a tomato sandwich is a nice bubbly glass of sparkling wine," Wallace says. She highlights the "brightness and (typically) high acidity" of sparkling wine, as these characteristics mesh nicely with the acidity of tomatoes. On the other hand, something heavier and more cloying, such as red wine, might overpower the more delicate flavors of the sandwich. A tomato sandwich and sparkling wine is also the perfect at-home brunch option (along with other breakfast and brunch recipes like Mediterranean egg bites and lemon ricotta pancakes).
Tomato sandwiches and Blanc de Blancs: a perfect pairing
Thanks to Michelle Wallace, beverage pairings for your next tomato sandwich are a no-brainer. When dining on the dish, Wallace states, "I love a Blanc de Blanc for this occasion." Remember that the difference between sparkling wine and Champagne has to do with the region where the grapes were sourced (Champagne is only ever made with grapes from the Champagne region of France). Blanc de Blancs are typically made using Chardonnay grapes, which originally hail from Champagne but are now grown in numerous wine regions.
When it comes to flavor, Blanc de Blanc is known for its ample acidity and minerally notes. While the sparkling wine is typically quite dry, its sweetness varies according to the winemaker. In this case, you may want to seek out a dry variety, such as Brut nature or extra Brut, to prevent flavor clashes with your tomato sandwich. If you can't find a bottle of Blanc de Blanc, fear not! Prosecco offers a comparable flavor profile.