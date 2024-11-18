How To Avoid The Big Mistake People Make With Tomato Sandwiches

Toasted tomato sandwiches are a simple yet tasty lunch or light dinner option, especially when paired with a hearty bowl of soup. Despite their simplicity, there is one major mistake that looms over the preparation of this dish — a mistake that can detract from the wholesome flavor of the ingredients. To ensure your next tomato sandwich hits all the right notes, Mashed reached out to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., for some exclusive expert answers.

"I think one of the biggest mistakes is over-toasting your bread," Wallace explains. With toast, aiming for a crispy yet yielding texture is usually the best way to go. However, you don't want the bread to be too soft, because it could collapse under the weight of the juicy tomatoes.

In this case, Wallace recommends "lightly toasting the bread in a sauté pan versus a toaster or toaster oven." You'll have more control over the doneness using this method, and that can help you avoid both under- and over-toasting when making a tomato sandwich.