Old Bay Shrimp Salad Sandwich Recipe
If the same old turkey, tuna salad, or chicken salad sandwich is beginning to get a bit dull, this Old Bay shrimp salad sandwich recipe by Catherine Brookes is sure to inject some freshness and flavor into your lunchtime routine. With plump, conveniently pre-cooked shrimp, crisp celery, and a tangy dressing, this Old Bay shrimp salad sandwich is delicious, easy to make, and great for meal prepping.
A stand out ingredient in this satisfying, protein-rich salad has to be the Old Bay seasoning. This iconic seasoning adds that perfect savory blend of spices that pairs beautifully with seafood. The seasoning is also combined with creamy mayonnaise, fresh parsley, mustard, and lemon juice, creating a blend of bright and zesty flavors. Once the salad has been whipped up, it's a simple case of layering it onto toasted brioche buns, that are wonderfully buttery, crisp on the outside, and soft in the middle.
This sandwich takes minimal time to prepare, and it's perfect for any occasion. You can even prep the salad in advance and enjoy it in your lunches throughout the week. It should keep well, covered in the fridge, for up to four days. As you assemble the buns, feel free to add some crisp lettuce if you want a little extra freshness.
Gather the ingredients for this Old Bay shrimp salad sandwich
To make this shrimp salad, you'll first need some pre-cooked small shrimp. If you're buying these frozen, make sure to defrost it beforehand. You can do this in the fridge overnight, or by soaking the shrimp in a large bowl of cold water for 20 to 30 minutes before draining.
The other components of the salad are finely diced celery and red onion, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Old Bay seasoning, Dijon mustard, chopped fresh parsley, salt, and black pepper. Then, for toasting the sliced brioche buns, grab some butter.
Step 1: Mix shrimp, celery, and red onion
Add the shrimp, celery, and red onion to a large bowl and mix to combine.
Step 2: Add remaining salad ingredients
Add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, Old Bay seasoning, Dijon mustard, fresh parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
Step 3: Melt the butter
Heat the butter in a large frying pan until melted and bubbling.
Step 4: Toast the buns
Add the sliced brioche buns and toast until browned and crisp, about 1 minute on each side.
Step 5: Assemble the sandwiches
Fill the buns with the shrimp mixture to serve. You can also add some lettuce if desired.
- 1 pound pre-cooked small shrimp
- 2 stalks celery, finely diced
- ½ red onion, finely diced
- ⅔ cup mayonnaise
- juice of 1 lemon
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 brioche buns, sliced in half
- Add the shrimp, celery, and red onion to a large bowl and mix to combine.
- Add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, Old Bay seasoning, Dijon mustard, fresh parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Heat the butter in a large frying pan until melted and bubbling.
- Add the sliced brioche buns and toast until browned and crisp, about 1 minute on each side.
- Fill the buns with the shrimp mixture to serve. You can also add some lettuce if desired.
Can I serve this shrimp salad in something other than a bun?
Brioche buns are a go-to option for creating a convenient, filling, and portable shrimp sandwich. But, if you're looking to shake things up, there are plenty of other ways to can enjoy the shrimp salad element of this recipe, without the bread. Firstly, for a lighter option, you could serve the shrimp salad in large, crisp lettuce leaves like romaine or butter lettuce. These little lettuce boats are fun to eat and add a wonderful crunch. You could also turn this into a shrimp salad bowl by serving the shrimp mixture over a bed of mixed greens.
If you prefer wraps over sandwiches, that can absolutely work. Try wrapping the shrimp salad in a soft tortilla or stuffing it into pita bread. You can even add extra veggies like cucumber slices or shredded carrots for extra texture and flavor. Or, to turn your Old Bay shrimp salad into an impressive appetizer, halve some avocados and remove their pits, then scoop a little extra to create wells. Fill the avocados with the shrimp salad for a creamy, nutritious option that looks impressive too. Since we're using small shrimp here, you could even scoop the salad up onto crackers or toast as a snack or sharing bowl.
What other spices or flavors can I add to the shrimp salad?
Whilst the blend of flavors in this salad create a wonderful result, there's of course room to customize things if you'd like to add some extra tang, spice, or herbaceous goodness. Don't hesitate to experiment with extra spices, like smoked paprika or chili powder, which can add a lovely smokiness and hint of heat to the salad. Or, to really amp up the spice level, try stirring through some cayenne pepper, or a drizzle of your favorite hot sauce. Lemon zest is another wonderful addition, mix through alongside the juice for an extra pop of citrusy zing.
When it comes to herbs, we opt for parsley, but there are plenty of others that are sure to complement the mild, salty taste of the shrimp. Dill's bright, herbal flavor is a natural fit for seafood, whilst coriander can bring a more citrusy edge to the salad. If you're looking for more aromatic depth, add some minced garlic into the mix, or even just a sprinkle of garlic powder to keep things simple. Adding chopped chives or green onions can bring a subtle onion flavor, whilst giving the salad a little extra crunch and adding some vibrant pops of green.