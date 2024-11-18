If the same old turkey, tuna salad, or chicken salad sandwich is beginning to get a bit dull, this Old Bay shrimp salad sandwich recipe by Catherine Brookes is sure to inject some freshness and flavor into your lunchtime routine. With plump, conveniently pre-cooked shrimp, crisp celery, and a tangy dressing, this Old Bay shrimp salad sandwich is delicious, easy to make, and great for meal prepping.

A stand out ingredient in this satisfying, protein-rich salad has to be the Old Bay seasoning. This iconic seasoning adds that perfect savory blend of spices that pairs beautifully with seafood. The seasoning is also combined with creamy mayonnaise, fresh parsley, mustard, and lemon juice, creating a blend of bright and zesty flavors. Once the salad has been whipped up, it's a simple case of layering it onto toasted brioche buns, that are wonderfully buttery, crisp on the outside, and soft in the middle.

This sandwich takes minimal time to prepare, and it's perfect for any occasion. You can even prep the salad in advance and enjoy it in your lunches throughout the week. It should keep well, covered in the fridge, for up to four days. As you assemble the buns, feel free to add some crisp lettuce if you want a little extra freshness.