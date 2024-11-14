The Absolute Best Prosecco To Use For Bellinis
Are you looking for a tasty brunch beverage that isn't a mimosa? If so, a classic peach Bellini might be just the drink you're looking for. The core elements of a Bellini are peach purée and prosecco. However, the type of prosecco used can make a huge difference in the finished cocktail. Because we want your brunches to be as delicious and refreshing as possible, Mashed turned to Natalie Migliarini, author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, social media maven, and founder of Beautiful Booze (which you can find on Instagram and TikTok). The bona fide cocktail expert shared her exclusive answer with us — and sweetness is a key factor in her recommendation.
"Brut prosecco is ideal due to its lower sugar content, which balances the sweetness of the peach purée," Migliarini explains. Prosecco comes in varying levels of sweetness based on how much sugar is included. When it comes to residual sugar (the amount of sugar from grapes left behind once fermentation is complete) brut prosecco can include from 0 to 12 grams per liter. On the other hand, dry prosecco (bear in mind the name is a bit of a misnomer) is known for being moderately sweet thanks to the 17 to 32 grams per liter these wines can contain.
Brut Prosecco prevents sweetness overload in Bellinis
Bellinis, which get their name from Italian Renaissance painter Giovanni Bellini, are much loved for their refreshing taste and versatility, especially when it comes to food pairings. Using a prosecco containing more sugar can result in an overwhelming sweetness that's not as enjoyable. Conversely, brut prosecco has a delightfully tangy flavor that's punctuated by hints of fruit.
As Natalie Migliarini explains, brut prosecco is capable of "enhancing the overall flavor and making the drink more refreshing." It does so by creating some contrast with the sweetness of the peach purée, which makes for a more vibrant flavor. And if you're looking for an even drier prosecco, brut nature typically contains 3 grams of sugar per liter or less. Remember, other fruits can also be used in place of the peach purée in Bellinis, such as pears or raspberries. As with brut prosecco, these additions may temper the sweetness of the drink a bit.