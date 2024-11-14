The Absolute Best Prosecco To Use For Bellinis

Are you looking for a tasty brunch beverage that isn't a mimosa? If so, a classic peach Bellini might be just the drink you're looking for. The core elements of a Bellini are peach purée and prosecco. However, the type of prosecco used can make a huge difference in the finished cocktail. Because we want your brunches to be as delicious and refreshing as possible, Mashed turned to Natalie Migliarini, author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, social media maven, and founder of Beautiful Booze (which you can find on Instagram and TikTok). The bona fide cocktail expert shared her exclusive answer with us — and sweetness is a key factor in her recommendation.

"Brut prosecco is ideal due to its lower sugar content, which balances the sweetness of the peach purée," Migliarini explains. Prosecco comes in varying levels of sweetness based on how much sugar is included. When it comes to residual sugar (the amount of sugar from grapes left behind once fermentation is complete) brut prosecco can include from 0 to 12 grams per liter. On the other hand, dry prosecco (bear in mind the name is a bit of a misnomer) is known for being moderately sweet thanks to the 17 to 32 grams per liter these wines can contain.