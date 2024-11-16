The Brazilian Dish You Should Use To Repurpose Leftover Grilled Chicken

Chicken is at its prime when it's fresh off the grill. Even as little as 24 hours in the fridge can give animal proteins like chicken and fish a strangely spoiled taste — commonly referred to as the "warmed-over flavor" — upon reheating. That's why folks often look for easy leftover chicken recipes that can restore poultry to its tasty former glory. Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director Silvio Correa says nothing brings leftover grilled chicken back to life like a delicious Brazilian chicken salad recipe.

"Leftover grilled chicken is perfect for making a Brazilian chicken salad, which combines shredded chicken with vegetables, mayonnaise, and sometimes apples or raisins for a refreshing dish," Correa told Mashed. Called salpicão by those who know it best, the dish might include morsels of corn, chopped celery, carrots, olives, or peas. The addition of fruit brings an element of sweetness, which is only accentuated by the sprinkling of salty, fried potato sticks that top any good salpicão.