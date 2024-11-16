The Brazilian Dish You Should Use To Repurpose Leftover Grilled Chicken
Chicken is at its prime when it's fresh off the grill. Even as little as 24 hours in the fridge can give animal proteins like chicken and fish a strangely spoiled taste — commonly referred to as the "warmed-over flavor" — upon reheating. That's why folks often look for easy leftover chicken recipes that can restore poultry to its tasty former glory. Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director Silvio Correa says nothing brings leftover grilled chicken back to life like a delicious Brazilian chicken salad recipe.
"Leftover grilled chicken is perfect for making a Brazilian chicken salad, which combines shredded chicken with vegetables, mayonnaise, and sometimes apples or raisins for a refreshing dish," Correa told Mashed. Called salpicão by those who know it best, the dish might include morsels of corn, chopped celery, carrots, olives, or peas. The addition of fruit brings an element of sweetness, which is only accentuated by the sprinkling of salty, fried potato sticks that top any good salpicão.
Even the driest chicken can be saved
Even if your grilled chicken hasn't fallen victim the loathsome warmed-over flavor, Brazilian chicken salad is an excellent option when you're tired of using your leftover poultry for chicken burgers. Not only does the addition of mayo help conceal any dryness the chicken may have acquired from its stint in the fridge, but the ingredient list also gives a little more than your traditional chicken salad recipe. "It's a great way to stretch the flavors of the original chicken while adding new textures," explained Silvio Correa.
Because salpicão boasts an array of bold and contrasting ingredients, there's no doubt that the flavors and textures will indicate freshness. If the chicken was overcooked to begin with, however, mayonnaise may do little to hide the meat's less-than-juicy state. "Toss the chicken with a little olive oil or a light dressing to keep it moist when repurposing," said Correa. This can keep you from piling on the mayo, while the addition of a mustard- or vinegar-based dressing can also introduce a welcome new flavor.