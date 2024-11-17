The 2 Best Types Of Wine To Pair With Lobster Mac And Cheese

Lobster mac and cheese, one of the best mac and cheese recipes out there, is unbeatable for its luxurious taste, and it's elevated enough to pair with wine for a totally upscale experience. As far as which wines pair best with lobster mac and cheese, Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort, shared some expert insight with Mashed. "Riesling or white Burgundy — either would work, but [it] depends on your taste preference," Foltz shared.

He added, "A riesling, as long as it is a dry style, can help balance the richness of the dish while enhancing the sweetness of the lobster, while a white Burgundy (chardonnay from [the] Burgundy region) can provide creaminess that pairs well with lobster dishes." Each of these wines has unique qualities that can complement the flavors and textures of lobster mac and cheese — the crispness of a riesling cuts through the dish's creaminess, while a white Burgundy mirrors it, sending its luscious mouthfeel over the top.

Since lobster mac and cheese is a popular side dish in upscale steakhouses (we've ranked restaurant chains' lobster mac and cheese offerings here), it should be fairly easy to find the perfect riesling or white Burgundy to pair with your meal. But if you want to try making your own at home, we recommend this recipe for chef Jernard Wells' New Soul Kitchen lobster mac and cheese.