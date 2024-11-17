The 2 Best Types Of Wine To Pair With Lobster Mac And Cheese
Lobster mac and cheese, one of the best mac and cheese recipes out there, is unbeatable for its luxurious taste, and it's elevated enough to pair with wine for a totally upscale experience. As far as which wines pair best with lobster mac and cheese, Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort, shared some expert insight with Mashed. "Riesling or white Burgundy — either would work, but [it] depends on your taste preference," Foltz shared.
He added, "A riesling, as long as it is a dry style, can help balance the richness of the dish while enhancing the sweetness of the lobster, while a white Burgundy (chardonnay from [the] Burgundy region) can provide creaminess that pairs well with lobster dishes." Each of these wines has unique qualities that can complement the flavors and textures of lobster mac and cheese — the crispness of a riesling cuts through the dish's creaminess, while a white Burgundy mirrors it, sending its luscious mouthfeel over the top.
Since lobster mac and cheese is a popular side dish in upscale steakhouses (we've ranked restaurant chains' lobster mac and cheese offerings here), it should be fairly easy to find the perfect riesling or white Burgundy to pair with your meal. But if you want to try making your own at home, we recommend this recipe for chef Jernard Wells' New Soul Kitchen lobster mac and cheese.
Should you pair a dry riesling or a white Burgundy with lobster mac and cheese?
As Kory Foltz explained to Mashed, deciding between a dry riesling and a white Burgundy really comes down to your taste preferences and the overall lobster mac experience you're after. For a lively, balanced meal that's refreshing on the palate, go for a dry riesling. Its bright acidity is also perfect if you're serving lobster mac and cheese with lighter sides, like fresh salad or steamed veggies. This wine will bring a contrast that enhances the mac's lobster notes without overwhelming your taste buds or feeling too heavy.
On the other hand, if you're a fan of chardonnay's deep, buttery notes and prefer a wine pairing that amplifies the creamy richness of lobster mac and cheese, a white Burgundy is the winner you're looking for. This wine will also work beautifully if the lobster mac and cheese is in the company of other decadent sides, like truffle mashed potatoes or anything au gratin. The wine's subtle minerality and creamy mouthfeel will blend well with the cheesy, delicious flavors of the mac.
Whichever wine you choose, you may also want to consider decanting it, especially if it's chilled. Decanting white wines can help them open up, and doing so offers a great visual presentation. You can use something like this traditional-looking Krosno handmade decanter, or you could opt for something like the Vinturi classic wine aerator for a quicker fix.