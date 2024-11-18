Peach Purée Vs Nectar: Which Is Best For Bellinis?

When it comes to boozy brunch pairings, you really can't go wrong with a classic peach Bellini. While many recipes for this fun and refreshing cocktail feature peach purée alongside Prosecco, others call for peach nectar, which is a combination of peach juice, sweetener, and either lime or lemon juice. We here at Mashed never want to leave your brunch plans hanging in the balance, so we sought out an expert opinion on whether purée or nectar is best when crafting a peach Bellini.

Natalie Migliarini is an author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, social media maven, and founder of Beautiful Booze. Her extensive expertise made her the perfect person to field this question, and her answers highlighted the importance of flavor balance in this cocktail. According to Migliarini, "Fresh peach purée results in a more authentic, high-quality Bellini, compared to nectar which can be overly sweet." She also stated that purée has a "stronger peach flavor," which can make for a livelier beverage in the taste department.