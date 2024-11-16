12 False Facts About Risotto You Thought Were True, Cleared Up By Chefs

Risotto is often seen as a finicky beast. A wild animal that will turn into a gloopy mess if you look at it wrong. But, there's a lot that people think is true about risotto that's actually false. What if it isn't as ethereal and shrouded in mystery as many folks make out? Maybe it's just a rice dish that needs a bit more attention than others that really isn't all that tricky to get right.

Armed with an Italian grandmother and three experts in Italian cooking, I set out to find the myths and misconceptions about risotto. It's time to sort fact from fiction and stop being as scared of this Italian classic. It's commonly considered hard to make, or, at least, hard to make well. But, actually it's quite a simple dish that just needs a little bit of coddling. People are also full of absolutes about risotto — it must contain dairy, it needs wine, you have to stir it constantly, the broth always has to be added gradually. There might be less truth to these assertions than you've been led to believe.

My experts' opinions will help dispel some of these myths — and might help you make better risotto. It will certainly take some of the stress out of the process, at least. Now, let's explore some of the false facts about risotto you thought were true.