The Brazilian Spirit You Should Be Using To Marinate Grilled Chicken

While sweetness is a defining characteristic of cachaça, lovers of the drink maintain that there's so much more to it than that. Because of where it's produced and the environment in which the sugarcane grows, it can have notes of banana, sea salt, and even rainforest greenery. When used in your marinade, these flavors won't necessarily be glaringly obvious, but the understated aromas will weave into the fabric of the dish. You can marinate your chicken for six to 24 hours, or up to two days before it becomes so tender it might actually fall apart.

More than just tinkering with the taste, the alcohol in conjunction with the other ingredients in the marinade also works to improve the texture of the chicken. As Silvio Correa explains,"[It] breaks down the proteins in the chicken, making it juicy and full of flavor. The acidity from the lime and cachaça ensures tender, flavorful meat that holds up well on the grill."