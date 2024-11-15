The NYC Restaurant That Only Employs Grandmas As Chefs

There are countless restaurants in New York City with innovative menus and incredible chefs who perfectly execute every dish that comes out of their kitchens. However, if you're looking for a unique experience, one particular NYC restaurant taps into the public's penchant for true, cozy home cooking by employing a rotating cast of grandmothers as the chefs — Enoteca Maria.

From old school ingredients your grandma swore by, like lard and molasses, to hosting tips that ensured every gathering was a success, grandmothers who know their way around a kitchen can create a dining experience like no one else. You can reap the benefits of all that knowledge by sampling the tasty fare at the Staten Island spot. There are, however, a few quirks to keep in mind as you plan your visit.

First, as the restaurant's website highlights, it's open three days a week: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You unfortunately won't be able to get a mid-week comfort food pick-me-up. And, the place only accepts cash, so you'll need to ensure you arrive at the restaurant with a handful of bills rather than just your credit card. Once you have the logistics sorted, though, you can prepare to be impressed by whichever nonna is in the kitchen that particular night, flexing their culinary creativity.