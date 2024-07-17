Old School Ingredients Your Grandma Swore By (And Why You Should Too)

Food and health trends come and go, and the way we cook, bake, and eat, is constantly evolving. While some beloved family recipes are passed down through the generations unchanged, others sadly get lost. Sometimes, we overlook the humble ingredients that filled our grandmothers' pantries, dismissing them as old-fashioned or outdated. But in reality, these were key to countless hearty meals and bakes, and often some of the most economical, versatile, and flavor-packed foods.

In this article, we're taking a trip down memory lane, to rediscover the kitchen staples that our grandmothers swore by. All of these old school ingredients are still available in grocery stores today, and are brilliant for enhancing your retro recipes. They're firmly tried-and-tested and sure to evoke warm memories of grandma's cooking — you'll be surprised how seamlessly they can fit into modern cooking too.

From the comforting richness of lard to the sweet stickiness of maraschino cherries, there's a reason why these ingredients have prevailed through the decades. So, let's discover some of the many ways to put them to use. It's time to find those old recipe books and whip up some nostalgic favorites that we're certain will please taste-testers of all ages.