The Common Baking Mistake That's Ruining Your Canned Biscuits

While you can certainly just whip up a batch of biscuits to serve alongside a dish, canned biscuit dough is far more versatile than you might think — it can be a quick and easy starting point for a wide variety of recipes, from cobblers to casseroles. However, if you find canned biscuits never turn out the way you want them to, it may be because you're making one crucial mistake.

Amy Jam, co-owner of California's Bread Bros, shared mistakes everyone makes with canned biscuits in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "Don't overwork the dough!" she cautioned. "When you do, your biscuits end up tough, and who likes that?" That's because when you're shaping and rolling and arranging your biscuit dough endlessly, you're forming more and more gluten in it, which transforms the texture from tender to tough.

You might assume that since you're not making the dough from scratch, you'll side step a lot of the potential issues, but there's still room for error with canned biscuits. Jam recommends moving the pieces of biscuit dough from the can to the baking sheet as quickly as possible, resisting the urge to poke and prod and reshape them into perfect circles. A little asymmetry is preferable to a tough biscuit.