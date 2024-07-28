12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Canned Biscuits

Nothing beats a delicious, buttery, fluffy golden biscuit. Biscuits, no matter the type, are so much more than a starter carelessly thrown in a bread basket. They can be elevated to a fancy bite-sized appetizer and easily become the perfect vessel for gravy or a delectable sweet treat. And while we all especially love homemade biscuits, the reality is that sometimes time isn't on our side. In these cases, canned biscuits are the perfect solution. However, it's not all easy going. According to the group of baking experts we spoke to, there are some mistakes you want to avoid in order to allow your biscuits to live up to their full potential.

Amy Jam, co-owner of Bread Bros in California said that avoiding these mistakes translates to other baking techniques, too. "This advice works wonders for all your canned baking delights and, while I'm not often consuming canned baking goods, they can serve a purpose and can be tasty when done right," she said.

Our experts weighed in on 12 mistakes they see home chefs make when using canned biscuits. These range from selecting the right type of biscuit to following baking instructions, to reheating and storing properly. Avoid these, and you could reach biscuit glory even when you're tight on time.