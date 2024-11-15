The Unhealthiest Type Of Canned Fruit Is Also The Sweetest
Since fresh fruit has a relatively short life span, it can be useful to have a few frozen or canned varieties on hand for when you need a fruity addition to your meal. However, while certain types of canned fruit like pineapple, which is packed with nutrients and the anti-inflammatory enzyme bromelain, are better than others, in general, there's one particular type you should steer clear of if you're looking for a healthy option — anything labeled as being packed in syrup.
Canned fruit has plenty of benefits. It packs in comparable nutrients to fresh ingredients, often at a cheaper price. However, fruit canned in syrup is loaded with extra sugar. In fact, pineapple canned in syrup has more than double the grams of sugar of raw pineapple (and significantly more than pineapple canned in juice as well). So, unless you absolutely need the extra burst of sweetness from the syrup, try to find canned fruit that is packed in juice or water, as these should just include naturally occuring sugars. Light varieties are a bit healthier but still manage to include a surprising amount of sugar. If you can't find canned fruit that isn't packed in syrup where you shop, cut at least a bit of the sugar by draining and rinsing it under water prior to consuming or using in a recipe.
Making the most of canned fruit
Apart from selecting syrupy-sweet varieties instead of fresher alternatives packed in water or juice, there are a few mistakes everyone makes with canned fruit like being afraid to add your own twist to it with some spices. Just as you might handle fresh fruit in different ways such as grilling it or baking it until tender, you can flex your culinary creativity with canned fruit. After all, there are countless sweet and savory recipes that use canned fruit, including peachy dump cake and glazed pineapple ham, and by being mindful of the variety you choose, it allows you to whip up all kinds of tasty dishes without too much added sugar. The versatility is even greater when you opt for the canned fruit with less sugar.
For example, if you're making a salad and want to add some canned mandarin oranges, you can toss in the fruit pieces and also use the juice in a bright, citrusy vinaigrette. Canned fruit can also be a great addition to Greek yogurt or oatmeal, adding some flavor and natural sweetness — without incorporating a ton of added sugar.