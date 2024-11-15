The Unhealthiest Type Of Canned Fruit Is Also The Sweetest

Since fresh fruit has a relatively short life span, it can be useful to have a few frozen or canned varieties on hand for when you need a fruity addition to your meal. However, while certain types of canned fruit like pineapple, which is packed with nutrients and the anti-inflammatory enzyme bromelain, are better than others, in general, there's one particular type you should steer clear of if you're looking for a healthy option — anything labeled as being packed in syrup.

Canned fruit has plenty of benefits. It packs in comparable nutrients to fresh ingredients, often at a cheaper price. However, fruit canned in syrup is loaded with extra sugar. In fact, pineapple canned in syrup has more than double the grams of sugar of raw pineapple (and significantly more than pineapple canned in juice as well). So, unless you absolutely need the extra burst of sweetness from the syrup, try to find canned fruit that is packed in juice or water, as these should just include naturally occuring sugars. Light varieties are a bit healthier but still manage to include a surprising amount of sugar. If you can't find canned fruit that isn't packed in syrup where you shop, cut at least a bit of the sugar by draining and rinsing it under water prior to consuming or using in a recipe.