While undeniably convenient, jarred pasta sauce can vary quite a bit in terms of quality. Fortunately, we here at Mashed have your back when it comes to store-bought sauce selections. We ranked Victoria brand pasta sauces from worst to best based on factors like flavor and consistency, and the results surprised us. Victoria Vodka sauce ultimately reigned supreme, as our reviewer declared it "one of the best sauces I've ever tasted in my life."

For comparison, the classic Victoria Marinara sauce, which is created using "a generations-old recipe" (according to the Victoria website), landed third place. While this marinara sauce hit all the right notes for our reviewer, who praised its "great consistency" and "rich flavor," it simply couldn't beat the brand's vodka sauce. Vodka is a great addition to tomato sauce because it brings out the flavor of the tomatoes and herbs without imparting any flavor of its own, and it also creates a velvety texture by ensuring the cream and tomatoes integrate nicely in the recipe.

The Victoria brand is deeply committed to quality, as its line of sauces features natural ingredients without added sugar or preservatives. This dedication to quality shows why we gave top marks to Victoria over Rao's in a head-to-head taste test of each brand's pasta sauce.