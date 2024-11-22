The Best Canned Roast Beef Almost Tastes Fresh

When you think of roast beef, elaborate, multi-course holiday dinners might spring to mind. These meals don't come easy, which is why they're usually relegated to special occasions. Fortunately, there are more convenient alternatives to explore when a roast beef craving strikes. With so many varieties of canned meat out there and so many ways to use them (like tuna-topped baked potatoes and Vienna sausage gumbo), it follows that canned roast beef is no exception. We ranked popular brands of canned roast beef from worst to best to help you make the right choice on your next shopping excursion, and we found one selection that's about as close to homemade as you can get.

Our reviewer considered factors like flavor, texture, and cost value when sampling each brand, and he deemed Butterfield Farms Roast Beef in Beef Broth the top selection. According to him, this brand earned first place with its "pure meat flavor and its more nuanced texture." In contrast, our fifth-place pick, Great Value Roast Beef In Broth, was dubbed "one of the least flavorful options" in our taste test.

Butterfield Farms is a family-run business in Pollock, Louisiana that rears hormone- and antibiotic-free cattle. While there isn't much information online about Butterfield Farms or its products, we can only assume that the brand's canned Roast Beef in Beef Broth is so satisfying because the meat is derived from a high-quality source.