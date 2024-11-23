We Tried 9 Frozen Dinner Roll Products And The Best One Is Bakery-Worthy
You don't always have the time (or energy) to whip up a loaf of fresh baked bread. While there are plenty of fun and convenient bread baking hacks to help you out in the kitchen, including cooking bread on the stove top instead of the oven, it's far easier to snag some frozen dinner rolls from your local grocery store. The key is to find a brand that gets as close to fresh-baked as humanly possible.
We feel confident that we found a worthy contender in our worst to best ranking of frozen dinner roll brands in which our reviewer judged each on flavor, appearance, and value. According to our taste test, Rhodes Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls offer a "delicious flavor that works perfectly even without butter" as well as a luscious interior that's described as "smooth and soft."
The Rhodes brand originated in 1958, providing frozen dough to make nightly dinner prep a bit easier for busy families. The company offers a variety of frozen dinner rolls, and three of its offerings, Bake-N-Serv Dinner Rolls, Bake-N-Serv Texas Size Rolls, and Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls, are ranked among our top five selections.
Unbeatable convenience without sacrificing quality
Some of the rolls included on our list must be thawed and proofed for hours before they can be baked. Proofing allows time for the yeast in bread to feast on the starch and sugar, which in turn generates gas that causes the bread to develop a robust, fluffy texture. While a few hours of proofing is a small price to pay for quality dinner rolls, Rhodes Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls can be baked from frozen because they are already baked for a time before they're packaged. No proofing is required.
In case you think that this lack of proofing will negatively affect the texture of the bread, make no mistake. This product "bakes up impeccably" and has "the appearance of a professionally-baked roll." Add extra marks for versatility, as these rolls can be used to make a variety of sliders with ingredients like spicy chicken, steak with chimichurri sauce, and pulled pork. If you're seeking a hearty side dish, adding Parmesan and bacon to rolls before popping them in the oven is just the thing. You can also creatively upgrade frozen dinner rolls by seasoning them with a spicy ingredient like cayenne pepper or stuffing them with cheese.