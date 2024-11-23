We Tried 9 Frozen Dinner Roll Products And The Best One Is Bakery-Worthy

You don't always have the time (or energy) to whip up a loaf of fresh baked bread. While there are plenty of fun and convenient bread baking hacks to help you out in the kitchen, including cooking bread on the stove top instead of the oven, it's far easier to snag some frozen dinner rolls from your local grocery store. The key is to find a brand that gets as close to fresh-baked as humanly possible.

We feel confident that we found a worthy contender in our worst to best ranking of frozen dinner roll brands in which our reviewer judged each on flavor, appearance, and value. According to our taste test, Rhodes Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls offer a "delicious flavor that works perfectly even without butter" as well as a luscious interior that's described as "smooth and soft."

The Rhodes brand originated in 1958, providing frozen dough to make nightly dinner prep a bit easier for busy families. The company offers a variety of frozen dinner rolls, and three of its offerings, Bake-N-Serv Dinner Rolls, Bake-N-Serv Texas Size Rolls, and Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls, are ranked among our top five selections.