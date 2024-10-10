13 Creative Ways To Upgrade Frozen Dinner Rolls

When you need a quick, hands-off side dish to satisfy a hungry clan, frozen dinner rolls will come to the rescue. They pair well with just about every main dish and, depending on the brand you buy, require very little attention. No matter the occasion, they will fit in. You could be serving them at a fancy dinner party alongside wagyu steak and they would still probably be everyone's favorite part of the meal. Picky children will be equally impressed. You might not be able to get them to eat their broccoli, but you can be pretty sure they'll polish off a dinner roll and ask for seconds.

If you have a bag of frozen dinner rolls and want to make them even more enticing than they already are, you can. You don't have to make the bread from scratch to customize it. We've got 13 ideas for how you can make those rolls your own unique creations, whether you want to make them the most interesting part of the meal just add a simple upgrade. If you don't already have a favorite brand, make sure to read this guide to the best and worst frozen dinner rolls to point you in the right direction.