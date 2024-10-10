13 Creative Ways To Upgrade Frozen Dinner Rolls
When you need a quick, hands-off side dish to satisfy a hungry clan, frozen dinner rolls will come to the rescue. They pair well with just about every main dish and, depending on the brand you buy, require very little attention. No matter the occasion, they will fit in. You could be serving them at a fancy dinner party alongside wagyu steak and they would still probably be everyone's favorite part of the meal. Picky children will be equally impressed. You might not be able to get them to eat their broccoli, but you can be pretty sure they'll polish off a dinner roll and ask for seconds.
If you have a bag of frozen dinner rolls and want to make them even more enticing than they already are, you can. You don't have to make the bread from scratch to customize it. We've got 13 ideas for how you can make those rolls your own unique creations, whether you want to make them the most interesting part of the meal just add a simple upgrade. If you don't already have a favorite brand, make sure to read this guide to the best and worst frozen dinner rolls to point you in the right direction.
1. Cover them in everything bagel seasoning
Despite its name, everything bagel seasoning tastes delicious on many foods that are not bagels. Consisting of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried minced onions, dried minced garlic, and salt, it's a simple medley that somehow coalesces to hit the spot every time. There is something about the texture of the seeds and the flavor of the onions and garlic that make this a seasoning that everyone should have in their cupboards. Sprinkle it on toast, salad, sandwiches, or any other item that lacks pizzazz, and you'll have something that tastes cohesive and maybe even inspired.
The true origin of everything bagel seasoning is disputed, but it's largely accepted that the mixture is a product of Middle Eastern and Eastern European Jewish bakers who emigrated to the United States. Adding this treasured seasoning to your frozen dinner rolls is as easy as shaking a jar — though you can, of course, buy the ingredients separately and make your own batch. Make sure to use flaky sea salt in order to provide even greater texture and flavor contrast, and feel free to experiment with black sesame seeds for a slightly nutty flavor. You may also want to apply an egg wash to the rolls in order to make the seasoning stick.
2. Add pesto
Fans of pesto will probably not be surprised to learn that it can be used to delicious ends on dinner rolls. Unless you have a very high tolerance for the potent flavor of raw garlic, however, we wouldn't recommend using it as a dipping sauce. Instead, spread it on top like butter to add the perfect amount of flavor. Start by baking the rolls as directed on the packaging. While they're in the oven, make your pesto. Our recipe for basil pesto sauce only takes 10 minutes to whip up and will give you the freshest flavor you could wish for. The combination of the bright green herbaceous taste and the warm, toasty flavor of the bread are a match made in heaven. You can use store-bought pesto if you don't have the ingredients or the time, but homemade pesto will beat it on flavor every time.
The novelty of adding pesto to your dinner rolls will be lost on no one. Not only does it provide a fragrant burst of flavor, but it will turn run-of-the-mill beige rolls into something altogether more eye-catching.
3. Top them with bacon
Along with butter and cheese, bacon is the secret weapon of many home cooks and restaurant chefs alike. It adds an immediate burst of flavor that many of us can't resist. It is so delicious, in fact, that all you have to do is smell it for your mouth to start watering. Adding it to dinner rolls is a quick way to double up on texture and inject the bread with that one-of-a-kind flavor.
There are several ways you can go about doing it, but make sure that whichever option you choose, you cook the bacon separately first. You could also use store-bought bacon bits that have been pre-cooked. Painting the buns with a simple egg wash before baking them will help the bacon stick.
Another more decadent option is to sprinkle the bread with cheese as well as bacon. When the cheese melts, it will hold the bacon in place and, needless to say, create an irresistibly cheesy crust on top. The best type of cheese for this option is one that melts readily but doesn't have a high moisture content that could make the rolls soggy. Semi-hard cheeses like gouda and cheddar are ideal, while soft cheeses like mozzarella and ricotta will be too moist. Steer clear of hard cheeses like Parmesan and Pecorino Romano since they do not melt very quickly.
4. Create a seasoned butter topping
Never underestimate the power of butter. There's a reason French chefs love to pile it into their cooking. It has a unique nutty flavor that is unmistakable and cannot be faked no matter how many innovations there are in the world of margarine and alternative spreads. The simplest upgrade you could make would be to spread copious amounts of butter on each roll before, during, and after baking, but you can take it one step further by adding flavor to the butter itself.
Our simple garlic butter recipe is a good place to start. All you need are three ingredients and five minutes to whip it up. You could easily use just two ingredients (garlic and salted butter), but recipe developer Catherine Brookes has added chopped parsley, and we think it makes all the difference. Not only does it add color, but it takes the potent edge off the garlic and adds a fresh, herbaceous note.
Before you get started, make sure you're using high-quality butter. Good dairy makes all the difference, and it's amazing how much it varies from brand to brand.
5. Add an egg wash
There are many reasons why you should start using egg washes in your baking. They add a glossy shine to crusts and bread, keep toppings from falling off during baking and handling, and can even help seal the bottom layer of a pie crust to prevent leaking. For the purposes of dinner rolls, however, it's all about the shine and gluing capabilities. Add a thin layer of egg wash to frozen dinner rolls before popping them in the oven and you'll end up with glossy, golden brown perfection when they finish baking. If you're adding a dry topping like bacon or everything bagel seasoning, the egg wash will also help keep it in place.
Different types of egg washes are better suited to different recipes. The main rule of thumb is that egg yolks add color and egg whites add gloss, so if you use a whole beaten egg, you'll have a golden color with lots of shine. If you use nothing but egg white, you'll have lots of shine but not much color. And if you use only egg yolk, you'll have a deep color but not much shine. In fact, if you use egg yolk alone, you might want to wait to add it until 15 minutes before the rolls have finished baking in order to avoid excessive browning.
Additional liquids can also be added to the egg wash. Water will lighten the color slightly, while milk and especially cream will darken the color.
6. Make them spicy
Spicy food isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if you are partial to it, there are many ways to incorporate it into your cooking, even when you're working with something partially pre-made, like frozen dinner rolls. From a slight bit of spice to sweat-inducing heat, we have a few suggestions to try the next time you make rolls.
One of the easiest options is to brush the rolls with an egg wash and sprinkle red pepper flakes over top. Cayenne pepper and paprika work as well, but make sure you know exactly how hot the ingredient is before you start shaking the jar. You don't want to scorch your tongue on dinner rolls. You can also opt for brushing the top of the rolls with a spicy condiment like chili oil after they've finished baking. This has the added benefit of providing a hint of moisture and fat, something that always tastes delicious with bread. Another option is to sprinkle them with jalapeño cheddar. Using fresh chilis is a bit trickier than these other options since they may burn in the oven if you add them before you bake the rolls, or not stick if you add them after.
7. Turn them into dessert
They might be called "dinner" rolls, but most of the products in this category can easily be slotted into courses other than dinner. Dessert, believe it or not, is one of the best. First of all, make absolutely sure that your rolls do not contain garlic. Salt is fine, but garlic will wreck a dessert before you can say "cherry on top." Herbs like rosemary and parsley will also cause flavor dissonance.
One of the best options for turning your dinner rolls into dessert is to make bread pudding. Usually reserved for stale bread, which is more absorbent than fresh bread, this recipe can be made effectively with fresh rolls as long as you take a little extra time to dry them out in a toaster or with a low setting in your oven.
Another option is to make monkey bread. Given that our recipe expressly calls for frozen dinner rolls, it's the perfect option. Gooey, sweet, and credibly served as breakfast and dessert, it will be a hit with the family and anyone else lucky enough to get a piece.
8. Stuff them
If you really want to wow your guests, surprise them by filling the dinner rolls with something delicious. Covering them in cheese or bacon or pesto will provide visual appeal, but stuffing them will provide the element of surprise. You might assume that stuffing premade balls of dough would be a hassle and make them prone to leaking, but it's actually pretty straightforward as long as you don't overfill them or opt for an overly wet ingredient.
Of all the potential fillings, cheese is the most obvious and simple option. Since it will be solid when you stuff it into the rolls but melted once it's baked, it is mess-free but oh-so-delicious once it's out of the oven. Start by thawing the buns until they are soft but still cold. Press a hollow into the bread just large enough for a small block of cheese, taking care not to tear the bread any more than necessary. Fold the dough back over the cheese to conceal it, and make sure the tear is facing upright when you put it onto the baking sheet to prevent leaking.
Other ingredients are also fair game. A teaspoon of pesto or chimichurri are delicious options, but avoid ingredients with high water content, as they will make the dough soggy and underbaked in the middle. Whichever option you choose, make sure to cover the filling with the dough before baking it so it doesn't burn or lead to misshapen buns.
9. Bake them in a cast-iron skillet
If you're looking for ways to upgrade dinner rolls without any adding ingredients, a plain old cast-iron skillet will work wonders. There are some foods you should never cook in a cast-iron skillet, including anything acidic, but luckily, bread is not one of them. One of the main draws of cast iron is that it provides even heat distribution. It retains heat much more effectively than aluminum or even glass, ensuring baked goods like dinner rolls are evenly cooked. It will take longer to heat up, but that steady rise in heat won't burn the bottom of the rolls, and the even distribution will make them fluffy inside and out, instead of fluffy on the inside and hard as a rock on the outside.
Making dinner rolls in a cast iron skillet is the same as making them in any other pan. Simply arrange the frozen rolls in the buttered skillet for rising, making sure to leave space between them to expand. Bake them as directed on the packaging, and you'll have fluffy, golden, bready perfection on the table in no time.
10. Add rosemary
The number of herbs you could add to dinner rolls is practically infinite, but there's one option that stands apart: rosemary. And you don't have to take our word for it. This deliciously fragrant ingredient is the Pioneer Woman's genius frozen Thanksgiving dinner roll hack. Rosemary doesn't have the green, savory taste of parsley or basil. It has a more herbal, cozy flavor that perfectly complements the toasty taste of freshly baked bread. Add rosemary to your dinner rolls and your whole kitchen will be full of its intoxicating smell.
The Pioneer Woman (otherwise known as Ree Drummond) has found the perfect trifecta of ingredients to make dinner rolls stand out. In addition to the rosemary, all you need is butter and flaky salt. Once the rolls have had time to rise, brush them with melted butter, sprinkle them with chopped fresh rosemary, brush them with more butter (you can never have too much, right?), and then sprinkle them with coarse sea salt. Bake them as directed on the packaging and resist the temptation to remove them from the oven early to dig in.
11. Serve them with dipping sauces
There may be a situation when you've already put the dinner rolls in the oven, only to realize that you'd really like to dress them up in some way. In this instance, dipping sauces and spreads are the way to go. If you have some extra time, you can make your own, and we've got plenty to choose from. For a classic flavor, dill and onion dip is second to none. Made with fresh dill, mayo, sour cream, and spices, it's full of flavor and easy to spread, even on soft bread.
For a more intense flavor try a caramelized onion dip instead. Sweet, sour, and garlicky, it is the perfect way to liven up plain dinner rolls. If you're looking for something sophisticated and even restaurant-worthy, a creamy eggplant dip will do the trick. Rich, smoky, and bursting with flavor, it will be a standout at the dinner table. You may even want to make a double batch just to make sure there's enough to go around.
12. Turn them into breakfast
Dinner rolls can be turned into breakfast even more readily than they can be turned into dessert. Aside from simply slicing them open and slathering them in butter (a delicious breakfast by any standard), there are countless ways you can make them a hit for the first meal of the day. Level up a regular breakfast sandwich by swapping the English muffins with frozen dinner rolls. Defrost them first, then roll them into discs, fill them with cooked and cooled bacon, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese, and then fold them back up into balls and bake them.
If savory breakfast isn't your thing, why not try a simple French toast casserole? Bake the rolls according to the packaging, let them cool, and then shred them into small pieces. Layer them into a baking dish, and then cover them with a milky, sugary, eggy mixture. Last but not least, top them with a homemade cinnamon sugar crumble mixture and bake it all in a casserole dish.
13. Turn them into a casserole
Thanksgiving dinner can be a testy occasion socially, but one thing most people can agree upon is that the stuffing is the best part of the meal. The turkey is probably too dry, there's controversy over whether or not the sweet potatoes should be drowning in marshmallows and sugar, and there will be a sizable proportion of people who hate the cranberry sauce. But the stuffing? That's a crowd pleaser. It is therefore unfair and borderline illogical that many of us reserve this dish for Thanksgiving dinner and never indulge in it at other times. By calling it a casserole instead of stuffing, you can get away with eating it year-round with no fear of judgment.
Let's consider a few options, because there are many, many ways to turn bread rolls into a casserole. For breakfast, try an egg casserole made in muffin tins. Our recipe for Giada's egg casserole with a twist is packed with protein and is much more delicious than simple eggs on toast. For a dinner option, swap unbaked dinner rolls for pie crust in this hamburger casserole recipe. For something more akin to Thanksgiving stuffing, try this one-pan chicken and stuffing casserole recipe. You can even get creative and invent something all your own.