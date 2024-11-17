Fast Food Chains That Claim To Prepare Their Salads Fresh Daily
While placing an order for a fancy gourmet salad at a swanky spot in downtown doesn't often require a second thought, the idea of ordering a chopped chicken Caesar or an avocado-loaded Cobb from a fast food restaurant drive-thru tends to give many consumers pause. Why? Because let's be honest — the various stereotypes surrounding fast food chains don't exactly give us the feeling that a freshly-prepared salad is something we're apt to receive. You likely have a preconceived notion that quality greens, healthy veggies, or timely assembly would be a last priority for a burger or fried chicken joint ... and in some cases, you'd be right.
But the encouraging truth is, not all fast food chains rely on pre-made, wilted salads that sit waiting in the recesses of a kitchen refrigerator for days on end. There are a number of fast and fast-casual restaurants alike that assure their salads are freshly-prepared using high-quality ingredients for patrons each and every day — and you might be surprised to learn which ones they are. From popular burger joints to celebrated chicken chains to submarine sandwich shops, here are some fast food chains that proudly claim to prepare their salads fresh daily.
Wendy's
The Wendy's chain might be best-known for its never-frozen beef burgers or its signature Frosty drink, but the fast food company has a leg to stand on when it comes to its salads, as well. The Ohio-based corporation proudly declares all of its salads as being fresh on its website — so much so, that the collection is aptly titled the "Wendy's Fresh-Made Salad Lineup."
But if the company's word in and of itself isn't enough to convince you of this claim, there's plenty of supporting evidence for freshness to be found in the way of customer and employee reports. "Ex Wendy's employee here," confirmed one alleged former kitchen worker on a Reddit thread in Wendy's official subreddit. "[...] salads are made fresh daily. We even had to make them to order because we would run out because they were so popular. Salads would be made fresh in the morning with lettuce and tomatoes delivered daily."
But it isn't just the timely preparation that is worth celebrating; it's the flavor, too. Wendy's salads are consistently called out in online articles and discussions for being some of the best-tasting in the fast food game — suggesting that vegetable freshness goes a long way in amplifying the flavor and overall appeal of a salad entree. If you're a veggie connoisseur, don't let Wendy's fast food categorization stop you from giving one of its salad options a try. Who knows? You might just find your new favorite plant-based fast food meal.
Chick-fil-A
When it comes to one of the best fast food places in the world to snag a mouthwatering chicken sandwich, many Americans would likely name Chick-fil-A. Over the years, the evolution of the Georgia-based chain with the beloved cow mascot has made Chick-fil-A into a poultry phenomenon in the U.S., its menu bringing millions of craving consumers to the doors of its over 3,000 stateside locations. For many of us, driving past that bright red storefront brings with it an immediate craving for a spicy chicken sandwich, a box full of chicken nuggets, a heaping pile of steaming waffle fries ... and a salad?
Though they may not be the number one menu item for which the fast food chain is best-known, Chick-fil-A's salads are consistently kept on-menu for veggie-loving customers. But do these bowls receive the stereotypical fast food treatment of being prepared and left to wilt in the back of a kitchen until someone places an order two days later? No way, claims the chicken chain's official website. Chick-fil-A's online menu proudly states that each one of its three salad choices are made fresh every day. Between the Cobb, the Spicy Southwest, or the Market, the franchise guarantees a bite of crispy chopped lettuce, ripe, non-soggy berries, still-firm and flavorful tomatoes, healthy hard-boiled eggs, and more in every forkful ... with no wilting in sight. Are you convinced to forgo your usual chicken sandwich order for a salad yet?
Zaxby's
The very first Zaxby's restaurant was established in 1990 in Georgia, and has since grown its presence to an impressive 950-plus locations across 17 states. Some might attribute this to the company's crispy fried chicken wings, fingers, or signature sauces — but given the apparent fresh elements of its salads, it appears that some credence may need to be thrown in the way of the company's veggie-bowl lineup, as well.
Zaxby's salads (cleverly referred to as the Zalads), feature crisp, appetizing elements that are said to be prepared fresh daily. While claims of this freshness are professed on the company's website, they have also been backed up by workers on online platforms. "Former Zaxby's employee," said one alleged worker on Reddit. "Ingredients are prepped fresh twice a day. If you're trying to be healthy, go grilled chicken. I personally just like salads regardless of health implications and I can definitely recommend Zaxby's salads." The four salads — or, zalads — currently up for grabs on the Zaxby's menu include the Cobb, the Blue, the Asian Zensation, and the House ... and by the looks of it, you shouldn't be worried about one of them letting you down from a freshness standpoint. Go ahead and add this fast food chicken chain to your mental bank of salad-safe stops. We'll wait.
Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, as the name suggests, is a fast casual restaurant chain focusing on — you guessed it — greens. Started up by three college students who were disappointed in their inability to find a clean fast food meal, the company's overarching goal is to positively influence healthier lifestyles and inspire more nutritious eating among its consumers. Given this, is it any wonder that Sweetgreen's epic bowls and salads are prepared using fresh, ethically-sourced meat and veggies from farmers relying on sustainable raising and growing practices?
Needless to say, a salad at a Sweetgreen location is a leafy fast food experience like you've never had before. Options such as the Autumn Harvest Bowl — a Brussels-sprouts-and-kale-based pile covered in chicken and balsamic vinaigrette — or the Super Green Goddess — a delightful mix of roasted sweet potatoes, crunchy chickpeas, almonds, spinach, and others topped off with a signature ranch — are just a few of the picks listed on its extensive menu of unique salad takes. And the best part? They will all be assembled fresh-upon-order by the kitchen team at any one of Sweetgreen's over 140 locations in the United States. Now that's what we call a breath of fresh fast-food air.
Saladworks
Based on the name of this next chain restaurant on our list, you may not be too surprised to learn that a freshly-made salad is what you can expect when ordering from its menu. Saladworks, a line of salad-and-sandwich shops most heavily concentrated in the Northeast that specializes in healthy fast-casual dishes, proudly offers its patrons made-to-order salads to die for. Signature creations like the Buffalo Blue, the Classic Greek, or the Southwest Chipotle Ranch can be whipped up in a jiffy by employees at the counter, in addition to the build-your-own option which allows for endless customization and creativity on the part of the consumer themselves. Say goodbye to boring salad day!
But the best part about a veggie bowl from Saladworks is that it's guaranteed to be made with ingredients professed as quality and fresh by the company. In fact, the words "fresh instead of fad" is a part of the corporation's vision statement — suggesting that a disappointing days-old salad is not something that's ever going to emerge from its kitchens. The biggest downside with Saladworks, however, is from an accessibility standpoint. There are just over 100 total Saladworks locations in the U.S., with a large percentage of them in the company's headquartered state of Pennsylvania. While it may be harder for you to find a storefront depending on your place of residence, take advantage of the opportunity to sample a Saladworks creation if you ever pass by one. Your taste buds will thank you.
El Pollo Loco
One thing's for sure: America loves poultry. In 2021, Vox reported that the United States consumes, on average, 8 billion chickens annually — a staggering number which, we have to imagine, is influenced in some capacity by the large number of chicken-focused fast food restaurants in the nation. One of the poultry chains with a heavy presence in the U.S. is El Pollo Loco, a Mexican-style food chain 500 locations strong that specializes in chicken burritos, tacos, bowls, and — drum roll please — salads.
Chopped lettuce served in taco shells poured over with flavorful diced chicken, shredded cheese, sour cream, seasoned rice and beans, chunky tomatoes, and more is what El Pollo Loco's salad style is all about — and if your mouth isn't watering already, we're about to seal the deal with this next tidbit. El Pollo Loco's website states definitively: "Made fresh. Made by hand. Made every day," in reference to its food, declaring its produce is freshly chopped and its grilled poultry is never frozen. Of course, this standard of quality extends to the company's salads — a fact evidenced by the positive feedback from consumers online in regard to the chain's veggie bowls. Many customers report El Pollo Loco's salads as being one of the best fast food options from a quality and price standpoint — so keep this in mind the next time you're trying to decide where to stop on your lunch break.
Panera Bread
When it comes to the workforce that makes the celebrated breakfast and lunch chain, Panera Bread, go round, which employee positions come to mind? The attendant taking orders at the cash register, perhaps? The end-of-line runner charged with taking completed sandwich-and-soup platters out to waiting customers? Then there's the dedicated table bussers helping to turn over tables after consumers have left the building, of course. But have you ever stopped to consider the salad mixers?
That's right. According to the official job listing on Panera's career website, 'Salad and Sandwich Maker' is an official position within the company's workforce — evidencing the fact that the many salads to be found on the chain's menu are assembled daily. "Our Salad & Sandwich Makers prep, cook, assemble, and plate soups, salads, grain bowls, sandwiches, and more," reads the listing description, "using nothing but real ingredients in every single order." If you've ever wondered whether or not you'd be better off making that Fuji Apple Salad copycat recipe at-home due to skepticism about its freshness, this telling insight into company procedure suggests you've got nothing to worry about. Enjoy your favorite salad from Panera, we say — the salad mixers have got you covered.
Chipotle
When it comes to being a pacesetter for fresher ingredients in fast food, Southwestern buffet-style chain Chipotle has certainly earned the title. In 2017, the company announced proudly that it had become the very first national brand to say goodbye to all artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, claiming uncompromised freshness and quality in the ingredients making up its burritos, bowls, salads, and more. Today, a total of 53 simple, healthy ingredients like black beans, baby spinach, cilantro, lime juice, Monterey Jack cheese, and others are all Chipotle claims to use in its food — an encouraging aspect, to be sure, if filling your salad bowl with cleaner ingredients is important to you.
Further, when it comes to having a salad made at the fast food chain, Chipotle's made-to-order business model means that each one will be assembled before your very eyes by the skilled employee working behind the counter. No prepared-the-day-before, wilted salads to be seen here — just a freshly-mixed assortment of beans, vegetables, guacamole, sauces, and anything else you might desire as you move down the line. Junk-free ingredients and prepared on-sight? It's a win-win for freshness.
Dairy Queen
When you think of the Dairy Queen franchise, your mind likely goes to that coveted discontinued Blizzard flavor you'll probably never eat again ... not to salad. But the chain restaurant known for its ice-cream creations doesn't only sell frozen treats. Burgers, chicken tenders, bread sticks, french fries, and yes — salads — all grace the menu of the Minnesota-based corporation, making for a multifaceted fast food spot where you can satisfy any craving that comes a knocking.
The salad offerings at Dairy Queen are, admittedly, limited. There are currently just two up for grabs on its menu: the Crispy Chicken Strips Salad, or the Side Salad, both of which have a relatively basic makeup. But despite their simplicity, DQ promises freshness in regard to its humble veggie creations, including high-quality lettuce and tomatoes. They may not be flashy, but if these company claims are to be believed, a salad from Dairy Queen should be able to provide a decent-quality, plant-based fast food entree in a pinch. You know, a healthy precursor to that Blizzard dessert, of course.
Del Taco
Is there anything more satisfying than a crunchy, slightly-spicy, flavorful taco salad? A freshly-prepared, crunchy, spicy, flavorful taco salad, of course. Taco salads, with their usual addition of salsa, sour cream, guacamole, and other wet toppings, are at a greater propensity for growing soggy and unappetizing quickly — meaning one that has been sitting for a long time on a kitchen counter may not be quite as enjoyable as it would have been upon being freshly mixed. That's what makes Del Taco's line of taco salads particularly appealing: the company claims that all of its meals, salads included, are assembled-upon-order using fresh ingredients — making for what should be a soggy-free taco salad dining experience.
Freshly-grated cheddar, fresh guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and fresh tortilla chips are all specified on the online menu as being included in a Del Taco made-to-order salad. The company's claims of freshness are backed up on online platforms, as well, where alleged employees confirm that fresh avocados are sliced, real beans are baked, and actual limes are squeezed everyday in the kitchens of each Del Taco location in preparation for salad and additional entree-making. With all of this positive hearsay, we're sufficiently convinced about giving Del Taco's taco-veggie creations a try. Are you?
Potbelly Sandwich Works
A build-it-yourself style eatery is a safe bet when it comes to having a salad assembled fresh, and this is especially true in the case of Potbelly Sandwich Works. This sub sandwich restaurant franchise, which has often been compared to competing chain Subway, has both signature sandwiches and salads available on its menu — all of which come with customization options that guarantee your meal's made-to-order status. Want feta instead of blue cheese mixed into your Apple Walnut salad? Prefer employees hold the hummus instead of placing a large dollop right in the center of the Powerhouse? The make-it-yourself business model means that each and every salad is assembled on the spot only after an order is placed, to account for individualization. It's the pinnacle of freshness — right?
But wait, there's more. The produce making up Potbelly's various menu items is reportedly sourced from high-quality suppliers, while the chicken is free from artificial ingredients, colors, and preservatives. All in all, a fast food salad from Pot Belly is going to bring with it all of the quality, real flavor you've been craving during your lunch hour. Quick doesn't have to mean a sacrifice in freshness when it comes to your greens, and we wish you luck in finding a local spot with a salad that works for you.