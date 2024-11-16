You've Been Making Homemade BBQ Sauce Wrong This Entire Time

For most people barbecue sauce comes in a bottle from a grocery store shelf, but some venture into making it themselves. With homemade sauce, the results can be incredible, but there are also so many mistakes you can make. The fact is, you've been making homemade BBQ wrong this whole time. So, if you've been wondering why the sauces you whip up aren't as good as you'd hoped, we might have an explanation for you.

We spoke to experts in BBQ sauce to get their opinions on the common pitfalls and missteps people make when cooking it themselves at home. Even if you're an experienced cook, there are nuances to making these kinds of sauces. You might be able to throw together an alright version, but if you want it to be exceptional, you need advice from the pros.

It's extremely easy to add too much sweetener or not enough, make poorly balanced sauce, or to season it incorrectly. And, if you think there's just one type of BBQ sauce, you're already starting on the back foot. We're going to explore the common errors people make with their homemade sauce and tell you how to fix or avoid them.