The Absolute Best And Worst Canned Fish To Buy At Aldi

Aldi doesn't have as much canned fish variety as other grocery stores: no octopus, no kippers, and no anchovies. In the highly curated canned fish section of most Aldi stores, you'll find salmon, a few types of tuna, sardines, and smoked oysters. All of the canned fish Aldi sells is branded under the chain's private label, Northern Catch — but certain kinds are a better catch than others. If you could use a little guidance on which ones to buy, we've split Aldi's canned fish offerings into two categories: the best and worst.

To rank Aldi's canned fish, we took into account customer reviews, the products' ingredients, plus our own experience of eating them. We also gave bonus points for canned fish varieties that prioritize sustainability. Aldi's efforts to promote environmentally-friendly fishing practices is well-reflected in some of its canned fish products. You can get the full details on our ranking methodology at the end of the article.

Though small, Aldi's canned fish section offers substantial options for whipping up something satisfying to eat at home. Tasty tuna melts, DIY hors d'oeuvres, or as a quick snack right out of the tin are just a few of the possibilities Aldi's canned fish provide. To find out which canned fish are worth the pantry space and which ones you may want to skip entirely, read this before your next Aldi run.