The Absolute Best And Worst Canned Fish To Buy At Aldi
Aldi doesn't have as much canned fish variety as other grocery stores: no octopus, no kippers, and no anchovies. In the highly curated canned fish section of most Aldi stores, you'll find salmon, a few types of tuna, sardines, and smoked oysters. All of the canned fish Aldi sells is branded under the chain's private label, Northern Catch — but certain kinds are a better catch than others. If you could use a little guidance on which ones to buy, we've split Aldi's canned fish offerings into two categories: the best and worst.
To rank Aldi's canned fish, we took into account customer reviews, the products' ingredients, plus our own experience of eating them. We also gave bonus points for canned fish varieties that prioritize sustainability. Aldi's efforts to promote environmentally-friendly fishing practices is well-reflected in some of its canned fish products. You can get the full details on our ranking methodology at the end of the article.
Though small, Aldi's canned fish section offers substantial options for whipping up something satisfying to eat at home. Tasty tuna melts, DIY hors d'oeuvres, or as a quick snack right out of the tin are just a few of the possibilities Aldi's canned fish provide. To find out which canned fish are worth the pantry space and which ones you may want to skip entirely, read this before your next Aldi run.
Best: Northern Catch Sustainably Caught Skipjack Chunk Light Tuna
As commercial overfishing continues to threaten the wellbeing of our oceans' ecosystem, seafood brands that center their business practices around sustainability are the ones to watch. Aldi's Northern Catch Sustainably Caught Skipjack Chunk Light Tuna is a great example of mindful fish sourcing. One of the biggest indicators that a canned fish is sustainable is the phrase "pole and line caught" on the label — which Aldi's skipjack tuna has.
When fish suppliers catch fish with a fishing pole, they are able to be selective about the fish that are caught and kept. This greatly reduces the amount of bycatch a commercial fishery generates. Bycatch refers to marine life that is unintentionally caught and killed during commercial fishing expeditions (the bulk of bycatch typically consists of juvenile fish or sharks). Not only is bycatch wasteful, it needlessly hurts our marine population. Buying pole and line caught skipjack tuna is a great way to support ethical practices in the fishing industry. Plus, Aldi's version tastes good and is affordable.
Customer reviews are praiseworthy for Northern Catch Sustainably Caught Skipjack Chunk Light Tuna. Redditors have likened it to Wild Planet's version — Whole Foods' much pricier in-house brand. Customers also point out that Aldi's skipjack tuna meat is solid and flaky inside the can, unlike the mushy, slivers of meat often seen in cans of regular chunk light tuna, even the ones being sold by big-name brands like Bumble Bee.
Worst: Northern Catch Sardines in Hot Sauce
Did Northern Catch sardines go from being one of Aldi's best canned fish to one of its worst just by adding hot sauce? Yes, actually. The reason is simple. Northern Catch Sardines in Water contain three ingredients: sardines, water, and salt. Northern Catch Sardines in Hot Sauce contain a whole lot more — and most of the additions aren't great.
The ingredients list of these sardines starts out straightforward enough, sardines and water are joined by harissa, a North African condiment made from red chilis, preserved lemon, salt, olive oil, and citric acid. Honestly, we could've stopped there but Aldi didn't agree. The ingredients that follow harissa are everything that you really don't need. There's sugar, glucose syrup (made from water, corn starch, and caramel color). Inclusions like capsicum and paprika aid in the heat while the chemical additive xanthan gum aids in thickening.
If you want your Northern Catch sardines to be spicy, you're better off buying the ones in water or oil and adding a hot sauce like Tabasco to them, which is preservative free. Besides, reviews for Northern Sardines in Hot Sauce are far from glowing. Customers have called out these sardines for having a beat-up look, mushy consistency, and a metallic aftertaste. One Reddit reviewer called them "nightmare fuel for tinned fish."
Best: Northern Catch Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water
For some shoppers, solid white tuna is the only kind they want in a can, and chunk light just won't cut it. Aldi sells Northern Catch Solid White Albacore Tuna with these customers in mind, and it's one of the store's preferable canned fish selections. Consumer opinions expressed in the Facebook group Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, is largely positive. Many think Aldi's bargain-buy albacore is on par with mega-brand StarKist.
Even picky albacore eaters give Northern Catch's version the thumbs up on, yet the jury is still out on a few attributes of this canned tuna. Several community members called out the validity of the can's 5-ounce weight, insisting the heft mostly comes from water and the can isn't filled all the way with tuna. Others contested praises for the tuna's firm yet flaky texture. "I don't like it. When you squeeze the water out all the tuna goes with it," was one commenter's point of view.
If you prefer solid white tuna to chunk light tuna, Aldi sells a decent one. Those on the fence should consider a couple of differences between the two. White tuna contains more mercury than chunk light because albacore is a larger tuna species than skipjack. From a sustainability standpoint, skipjack is the more environmental choice in the sense that there are more of them in the wild. On the other hand, some of the world's albacore stocks are better cared for than skipjack stocks.
Worst: Northern Catch Sardines in Mustard Sauce
If there is anything Aldi wants to improve on with its canned fish, the chain might want to take a look at its sardines. Just by adding condiments to the cans, Northern Catch sardines get downgraded into the worst pile when they're drenched in mustard sauce. People seem to be alright with how they taste, but the ingredients are heavy on additives. Weird ingredients like mustard flour, modified cornstarch, and annatto coloring deserve an eyebrow raise because they cheapen an already budget product.
Northern Catch Sardines in Mustard Sauce are a wild-caught product of Canada, and as the can indicates, a purse seine fishing method is used to catch them. It's not the most environmentally conscious way to source commercial fish, but it's preferable to trawling (the method indicated on Northern Catch cans containing Polish sardines). Perhaps more worrisome is the can's instructions to write to a disclosed address just to learn the product's ingredients. Say what? Skip the mystery and buy some sardines packed in water or oil and recreate these with Dijon and a bit of lemon juice. It would be healthier — and probably tastier.
Best: Northern Catch Sardines in Water
Sardines are one of the healthiest canned proteins out there, especially when they're packed in water. Aldi sells a few kinds of Northern Catch sardines, but the ones in water are a top choice. One TikTok reviewer who taste-tested Northern Catch Sardines in Water noted that the size of the sardines were rather large (the Northern Catch sardines being sampled were a product of Morocco), the taste was pleasant — though not exceptional — prompting the reviewer to rate them a 7.5 out of 10.
Aldi also carries canned sardines in soybean oil. Packing canned fish in oil generally helps preserve its moisture and flavor better than those packed in water, however, soybean oil proves limiting for consumers who have soy allergies or intolerance. Nutrition-wise, any canned fish that's packed in water is going to be the healthiest option. The ingredients are simple: sardines, spring water, and salt. There are 100 calories per 1 cup serving, 80 milligrams of sodium, and 13 grams of protein — not too shabby in a world full of processed food.
Aldi has shifted from sourcing its sardines in Morocco and to packing its tins with sardines from Poland and Canada. At worst, Northern Catch Sardines in Water are dreadfully basic in comparison with more artisan-level tins. At best, they're one of Aldi's most palatable and affordable canned fish.
Worst: Northern Catch Chunk Light Tuna
Chunk light tuna gets the short end of the stick in the canned fish world, and unfortunately Aldi's Northern Catch Light Tuna doesn't rise above. A 5-ounce can in water or soybean oil seems like a steal at around $1 each, but putting that buck toward a tuna prepared with a more artisanal touch might be the best way to spend. Though oil is known to promote a truer tuna flavor more than its water-packed counterpart, Northern Catch is a budget buy through and through.
A recent Facebook comment regarding Northern Catch chunk light reads, "Never had any luck with this tuna — three cans, and almost mush in each one." Opinions via Amazon aren't much better: "I just couldn't eat it. Even my dog didn't like it! Not recommended, will never buy again! 72 grams mushy tuna, 70 grams watery broth! YUK!" On the upside, one Amazon commenter remarked it's the only tuna their cat will eat.
One huge drawback of low-priced tuna is that opening the can reveals a mass of decimated fish bits floating in the liquid of the buyer's choice. Chunk light fans may want to explore the more favorable Northern Catch Skipjack Chunk Light Tuna, which has a better texture and is sustainably caught. Those who simply want a more solid gift of fish in their tuna can ought to go for Northern Catch Solid White Tuna — the label's description tends to hold true to the fish behind it.
Best: Northern Catch Smoked Oysters with Red Chili Pepper
Smoked oysters are a staple of the canned fish aisle, even at Aldi which doesn't bother stocking many of the other canned fish that the competition carries. Similar to its sardines inventory, Aldi's Northern Catch brand churns out its smoked oysters in varying flavors. Smoked oysters with red chili pepper is the best that Northern Catch offers.
Rather than being swathed in a bath of red-hued chili, these smoked oysters are packed in cottonseed oil punctuated with a large red chili pepper that permeates a subtle heat throughout the can. It's an effect that works. The smoky oysters with a touch of chili give way to a host of snacking ideas. Eaten on crackers with a hit of Dijon mustard or cream cheese, one comment via Reddit described throwing into a homemade jambalaya.
As ever with Aldi canned fish, quality comes into play with Northern Catch Smoked Oysters with Red Chili Pepper. The choice of packing them in cottonseed oil understandably raises eyebrows, especially considering that canned fish packed in olive oil is widely available on the market — albeit at a higher price point. Northern Catch smoked oysters bear a certification from the international Aquaculture Stewardship Council (A.S.C.) for responsible farming, but these smoked oysters, though tasty, aren't as high-quality as other brands.
Worst: Northern Catch Pink Salmon
Canned salmon is ideal for shoppers who want a minced salmon product for recipes that don't require the fish to be presented as a healthy-cut fillet, and Aldi Northern Catch Pink Salmon positions itself to be an answer to those occasions. Northern Catch employs buzzwords like "wild Alaska" and "omega 3" to lure in buyers, as does the nearly 15-ounce can brimming with fish. It's all a nice idea in theory, but if the proof is in the pudding, you might be better off leaving this canned fish on the shelf.
Those well-accustomed to handling the contents of canned salmon might not balk at the errant bone here or there. But squeamish Aldi customers should steady themselves — bones, and big ones at that — are all too often part of the deal. Customers who bought Aldi's Northern Catch Pink Salmon stateside and in the U.K. were understandably put off by the skeletal remains lurking within this canned fish meat. Intact portions of salmon spine and vertebrae were allegedly found in Northern Catch cans.
If you are keen on making salmon patties, Northern Catch Wild Alaska Pink Salmon can get the job done. Buyers frequently comment on buying this product for this reason and acknowledge that bone bits are just part of the process. Canned salmon eaters who would rather not sort through their tin so casually should consider another brand. Canned salmon from Whole Foods' Wild Planet for example, is known to be generally free of bones.
Best: Northern Catch Smoked Oysters in Cottonseed Oil
Northern Catch's smoked oysters are flavorful, chewy, and pack just enough smoke to make them a favorite among Aldi's canned fish aficionados. Unlike the Northern Catch Smoked Oysters with Red Chili, the ones packed in plain cottonseed oil don't summon a flavor accent, but they make for a nice canvas that can be easily dressed up to the eater's content. With a spritz of lemon or seasoning and bolstered by a starchy element like a cracker or baguette round, Aldi's modestly-priced smoked whole oysters can be elevated in a pinch.
The main caveat with packing these smoked oysters in cottonseed oil is the fact that this isn't an oil the average consumer may be accustomed to — and for justifiable reason. Unrefined cottonseed oil contains gossypol, a naturally occurring toxin that deters insects, but can negatively affect fertility in both men and women. While cottonseed oil used in cooking is refined to eliminate the presence of gossypol, the ingredients list of Northern Catch Smoked Oysters in Cottonseed Oil doesn't specify definitive refinement. Fans of this canned fish should enjoy them knowing the fact-based risks at hand.
Best: Deutsche Küche Herring Fillets
You can't call yourself a true Aldi fan if you don't know about German Week. Traditionally, Aldi kicks off German Week bi-annually, once in the spring and once in the fall. During these highly anticipated occasions, imported foods from German brand Deutsche Küche (translation: German cuisine) descend upon the aisles. You'll find everything from ornate chocolates and sweets, to spätzle, to herring fillets in sauce. If Aldi's customers are to be believed, do not skip these canned fish delights.
Deutsche Küche Herring Fillets have commanded a cult-like following at Aldi. The canned herring is firm and has a fresh taste and generously smothered in one of three sauces: mango pepper, pineapple curry, or tomato. The mild spice and fruity flavor of the mango pepper and pineapple curry sauces injects some much-needed uniqueness to Aldi's canned fish repertoire. Customers are quick to stockpile these coveted cans once German Week rolls in, so if you want to buy some, act fast.
Reddit commentary on Deutsche Küche Herring Fillets is enthusiastic. Suggestions on how to best enjoy them include putting the mango pepper herring on Triscuits or adding a dash of hot sauce to the tomato ones. Deutsche Küche Herring Fillets are wild-caught using midwater trawl and purse seine fishing methods, which are less sustainable than pole and line catching. Nonetheless, Deutsche Küche Herring Fillets are Certified Sustainable Seafood according to the Marine Stewardship Council M.S.C.
Methodology
When considering which canned fish was the best and the worst at Aldi, what was immediately understood was that Aldi doesn't sell that many canned fish to begin with. Kippers, anchovies, and octopus are readily available products in many grocery stores that compete with Aldi, and yet, the German-originating chain doesn't appear concerned with bringing more to this niche food genre — apart from its vivacious herring fillets during German Week, which are a landslide favorite.
With this understanding, whittling Aldi's canned fish inventory down to size wasn't just easy, it was mandatory. We combed through scores of online reviews, customer critiques, and ingredients lists to inform our ranking. While canned fish packed in oil is collectively regarded as the best way to achieve true-to-taste form in a tin, Aldi's decision to pack its canned fish in subpar oils like soybean and cottonseed didn't do much to elevate these offerings.
When examining Aldi's Northern Catch water-packed fish, we found varying degrees of positivity. Solid white tuna and sustainably caught skipjack tuna scored highest in customer satisfaction. Aldi knows its pole and line caught skipjack is a shoe-in with environmentalists, and several others passed the sustainability test — albeit with less flying colors. The canned fish that scored lowest on our list fell short in taste, environmental sourcing, and ingredients. Saucy additions, particularly in Northern Catch sardines, weren't tasty enough to justify chemical additives. Similarly, low-priced products like Northern Catch Chunk Light Tuna were a letdown in taste and texture.