Applebee's Big Cluckin Chicken Sandwich Review: A Killer Value For A Solid Sandwich

Many of its fiercest battles may be in the rearview mirror, but the chicken sandwich wars aren't over until Applebee's says they're over. Well after Eggo Waffles became an unlikely chicken sandwich wars entrant in 2023, long-running, budget-oriented restaurant chain Applebee's debuted a menu item called the Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich in November 2024. This isn't the first chicken sandwich on Applebee's menu — Applebee's had already secured second place in a Mashed poll determining the best sit-down chain sandwiches after all. Rather, the Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich is distinctly simpler in composition than its predecessors. By all appearances, Applebee's is aiming to provide chicken sandwich lovers with something similar to the industry standard, but at a better value than the competition.

Soon after it debuted on the Applebee's menu, I tried the Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich myself. Here's a rundown of just what the Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich is and what makes it special, followed by a personal review of the item. Is this big-value chicken sandwich the spark that ignites the chicken sandwich wars anew or is this a mere footnote in its history? Read on for my thoughts.